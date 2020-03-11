New Jersey 7-Eleven Owner’s Homemade Hand Sanitizer Burned Kids: Cops

Manisha Bharade is the New Jersey 7-Eleven owner facing criminal charges after she was accused of selling a homemade “spray sanitizer” that seriously burned four children. Investigators say she created the substance amid coronavirus concerns.

Officers with the River Vale Police Department responded to the store, located at 207 Rivervale Road, after seeing pictures on social media of a young boy with burns on his arm and leg. His mother had shared the pictures to warn other community members against purchasing the “sanitizer,” Pix11 reported. Heavy has reached out to the River Vale Police department for more information.

According to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, a separate probe has been opened to investigate “the store’s practices regarding the sale and promotion of health and sanitation products offered by the store since the emergence of the coronavirus outbreak.”

Law enforcement officials are also warning people against using homemade substances to try to guard against the coronavirus. The best course of action is to only use reliable consumer products that have been deemed safe by professionals.

1. Prosecutor: Manisha Bharade Mixed Foaming Sanitizer With Water & Sold at Least 14 Bottles At the 7-Eleven

Manisha Bharade of Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, owns the 7-Eleven franchise located at 207 Rivervale Road in River Vale. Both towns are located in Bergen County.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella explained in a news release that River Vale police investigators visited the store around 8:15 p.m. on March 9, 2020. Officials were following up on a tip that four young boys had suffered burns after using an item purchased at the 7-Eleven.

Musella said the investigators learned Bharade had created her own “spray sanitizer” amid the coronavirus outbreak. She mixed “commercially available foaming sanitizer,” which was not meant to be sold, with water. Bharade packaged the liquid in “aftermarket bottles.”

It was not immediately clear whether Bharade mixed the substance at the store or at another location. Musella added, “further analysis will be performed to determine the exact make-up of the chemical mixture.”

2. Four Children Suffered Chemical Burns & One of the Boys Was Hospitalized

Police Seize Spray Sanitizer After Boy Suffers BurnsA sanitizer shortage due to the coronavirus has many people, including the state of New York, making their own. But police in New Jersey have a warning after one item sold at a popular convenience store burned a young boy. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports. 2020-03-10T17:03:22.000Z

Prosecutor Mark Musella said Manisha Bharade sold 14 bottles of the homemade sanitizer at the 7-Eleven. A group of children purchased one of the bottles.

The group included three 10-year-old boys and one 11-year-old boy. All four children suffered burns after using the “spray sanitizer,” the prosecutor said.

But one of the boys’ burns was severe enough to require hospitalization. The child’s mother shared pictures of her son’s arms and leg to Facebook. She wrote that she took him to the emergency room after he developed a rash, according to New Jersey 101.5. The boy was expected to recover.

Bharade is an independent franchise owner but 7-Eleven officials are looking into the incident. The company said in a statement published by the New York Post, “The safety and well-being of 7-Eleven customers is of utmost importance and our hearts are with this young man at this time. We are reviewing this matter internally and will take appropriate action.”

3. Police Do Not Believe Bharade Intended to Harm Anyone With the Sanitizer, Which She Sold For $2.50 Per Bottle

Investigators do not believe Manisha Bharade set out to hurt anyone or was even trying to make a lot of money. The Daily Voice reported Bharade sold the sprays for $2.50 per bottle.

Lieutenant John DeVoe of River Vale Police told WABC-TV the incident is an example of how careful people need to be in the current health environment, and ensure they’re only buying consumer items that have been tested by professionals. “The last thing we want to do is to start buying into panic and creating our own type of sanitizers from compounds that we don’t know what they contain. That’s when the danger occurs. That’s when the compounds and mix and have a negative reaction, which is likely what occurred in this scenario.”

Prosecutor Mark Musella said that as of March 10, five bottles of the “spray sanitizer” had been turned over to the River Vale Police. Nine bottles remained missing and they are warning River Vale residents against using the substance. Investigators believe the incident was limited to Bharade’s store. Anyone who purchased a hand sanitizer from the River Vale 7-Eleven is asked to contact the River Vale Police Department at 201-664-1111.

4. New Jersey’s Attorney General Warned That Anyone Who Tries to ‘Make a Quick Buck’ By ‘Exploiting’ People During the Public Health Emergency Would Face Consequences

Let me be perfectly clear. If you try to take advantage of our residents during a public health emergency, we will hold you accountable. Retailers who try to make a quick buck by exploiting others will face civil and criminal consequences. https://t.co/Ib0t94i86m — AG Gurbir Grewal (@NewJerseyOAG) March 11, 2020

Manisha Bharade is facing several charges for the sale of the homemade “spray sanitizer.” Prosecutor Musella said the charges include four felony counts of Endangering The Welfare Of A Child and one count of Deceptive Business Practices.

As referenced above, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal also opened a wider investigation into the store’s selling practices, specifically in regards to health and sanitation products. Grewal used the case to warn people against using the coronavirus, and people’s fears, to make money.

“Let me be perfectly clear: if you try to take advantage of our residents during a public health emergency, we will hold you accountable. Retailers who try to make a quick buck by exploiting others will face civil and criminal consequences.”

5. More Than 20 Coronavirus Cases Have Been Confirmed in New Jersey

At least 23 New Jersey patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of March 11, 2020. One coronavirus patient, identified by the New York Times as John Brennan, has died. The 69-year-old man lived in Bergen County and worked at the Yonkers Raceway. Officials said Brennan had a history of health problems and sought medical treatment after experiencing symptoms including fever and a cough. He died on March 10 after suffering a heart attack in the hospital.

The World Health Organization says the majority of people who contract the virus experience mild symptoms and recover. But those with existing health problems and the elderly are at greater risk for more severe symptoms and could develop pneumonia as a result of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say COVID-19 symptoms, which include coughing, fever, and shortness of breath, will appear 2-14 days after exposure. There is no vaccine to guard against the virus. Health officials say people should wash their hands regularly with soap and water, avoid large crowds and stay home from work if feeling sick.

Stores have been running out of household items such as hand sanitizers and wipes due to high demand. But as referenced above, officials say it’s too dangerous to create your own or purchase homemade sanitation items, especially when you do not know the chemical makeup of the product and whether it is safe.

