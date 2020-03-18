Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, the Republican representative for Florida’s 25th congressional district, has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced the news on Twitter, saying he is “feeling much better.”

I'm feeling much better. However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/g5W5vSQIyH — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) March 18, 2020

