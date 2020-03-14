National Steak & BJ Day 2020: Is this Holiday Real?

This past week has been excruciatingly frustrating and scary as the deadly coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, and President Trump declaring America to be officially in a state of “national emergency,” so when March 14th rolled around, people needed a good laugh and the farcical holiday known as National Steak & Blow Job Day started trending.

So, what is National Steak & Blow Job Day? And why is it on March 14? According to the official website, because yes, they do have an official website, this holiday is man’s response to Valentine’s Day, take place exactly one month after the popular holiday celebrating love in February.

“The overarching theory is one of ‘Man’s Valentine’s Day.’ You know the drill. Every 14th of February men get the chance to display their fondness for a significant other by showering them with gifts, flowers, dinner, and many other romantic baubles. They rack their brains for that one special gift that will show their spouse that they truly care.”

“Well here’s a little secret: men feel a tad left out. They’re just too proud or too embarrassed to admit it. March 14th henceforth became ‘Steak and Blowjob Day.’ Simple, effective and self-explanatory. No cards, no flowers, no special nights on the town; the name explains it all: just a steak and a BJ. That’s it.”

It goes without saying that in no relationship should a person be ever be forced to perform sexual acts. This absolutely preposterous and misogynistic holiday is completely in jest.

The Masochist Sounding Holiday Partnered With ‘Coppafeel’ – A Charity Created To Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

While the mere title of this made-up national holiday will make feminists roll around in the graves, and most people roll their eyes in disgust, it appears the creators of National Steak and BJ Day are trying to do some good.

As stated on their website, Because “breast cancer sucks major balls. We, therefore, felt March 14th was a chance to tackle all three. We’re giving you the opportunity to send a beautiful email invitation to your partner whilst giving a few bucks to charity.”

“In 2015 we’re supporting Coppafeel – a charity formed to raise boob awareness, fight cancer and save lives. 1.7 million people a year are diagnosed with breast cancer, and who knows how many more are indirectly affected.”

Most National Steak & BJ Day Jokes On Twitter Correlated The Holiday With Coronavirus Prevention

Forget about the coronavirus! Today is Steak & BJ Day! Women have Valentines Day and this day has been designated a day for women to show appreciation to their man because really, what's better than a good steak and a…um, well you know#steakandbjday #rock #heavymetal #hardrock pic.twitter.com/RMiCt0wh8X — Soundcheck with Gentry (@jegentry66) March 14, 2020

While some men and women online revel in the joke that is National Steak and BJ Day, others can’t bother what the chauvinistic holiday. Many users online made jokes correlating the holiday and it’s timing in 2020 to coronavirus self-quarantines.

One person tweeted, “Sorry guys… due to the Corona Virus “Steak and Blow Job Day” has been cancelled.” Due to flight restrictions and fear to be in such crowded areas in the face of COVID- 19, another Twitter member lamented, “Steak and BJ Day. I got the steak but still don’t have the flight confirmation from the girlfriend , so it may just be steak day….”

May your steak be rare and your blow jobs well done 😉👌

Happy steak and BJ day guys❤ — B United 🇳🇴 (@BenedikteUteng) March 14, 2020

Ladies, I know this whole virus nonsense has everyone panicking, but let's not take away from this glorious holiday. Not just pi(e) day but STEAK AND BLOWJOB DAY IS HERE!!!! Get the meat in your mouth! And chase it with some pie. — Magnificently☘️Lucky (@Musings_of_wine) March 14, 2020

Quarantined and Steak & Blow Job Day. Interesting weekend for some I'm sure. Lol — Big Ole Treat 🍑 (@GorgJess83) March 14, 2020

