‘Star Trek: Picard’ Episode 8 Cast: Here Are the Special Guests

Star Trek: Picard Episode 8 is another stunning episode with a storyline and dialogue that will leave fans with a lot to talk about for the week to come. The episode also featured a number of special guests in the cast. Here’s a look at the cast for Star Trek: Picard Episode 8, Broken Pieces.

This article will have spoilers for Episode 8.

Any Bongwater fans catch Ann Magnuson in the latest Picard? pic.twitter.com/Vd0uHiq2J7 — Mike Monteiro🌹 (@monteiro) February 2, 2020

Ann Magnuson plays Admiral Kirsten Clancy. Her previous credits include The Man in the High Castle (Caroline), Titans (Jillian), First Jerk on Mars, Superior Donuts, The Young and the Restless, Modern Family, All Grown Up! (Miss O’Keats), Glitter, Panic Room, Night at the Golden Eagle, Wanda at Large, Small Soldiers, Caroline in the City, Anything But Love (Catherine for 50 episodes in 1989-1992), and more.

If any of you want to know about that beautiful Romulan in Star Trek Picard is, her name is Peyton List. pic.twitter.com/S2ySFevVx2 — Quentin Bretzke says Kia Ora (@Quentin_Bretzke) February 26, 2020

Peyton List returns as Lt. Narissa Rizzo, Narek’s sister. Her previous credits include Gotham (Ivy Pepper), Charmed, Colony (Amy Leonard), Frequency (Raimy), Law & Order: SVU (Margery), Bood & Oil (Emma), The Flash (Lisa Snart), The Tomorrow People (Cara), Mad Men (Jane Sterline), 90210 (Lindsey), Flashforward (Nicole Kirby), Big Shots (Cameron), Day Break, Windfall (Tally), As the World Turns (Lucy Montgomery), and more.

@JeriLRyan please tell us that we won't have to wait much longer for Seven to join #StarTrekPicard 🙏 I miss Seven and even rewatching #startrekvoyager doesn't help much. I'm so curious to see how Seven's journey continues 🖖 pic.twitter.com/xlaXQWz4rL — Luzifinchen (@luzifinchen1) February 10, 2020

Jeri Ryan returns as Seven of Nine and her role this time is phenomenal. I’m so glad that Episode 5 wasn’t the last time we saw her. Since Voyager she’s appeared on many shows include Bosch (Veronica), Helix (Constance), Arrow, Body of Proof (Kate), Leverage (Tara), Two and a Half Men, Shark (Jessica), The OC (Charlotte), Boston Public (Ronnie), and more.

Anybody else noticed that Commodore Oh used to be the Executive Officer of Babylon 5? :D Tamlyn Tomita as LTC Laurel Takashima way back in 'The Gathering'.#Babylon5 #StarTrekPicard pic.twitter.com/KNmLf5B44Y — Spacedock (@SpacedockHQ) March 9, 2020

Tamlyn Tomita returns as Commodore Oh. Her previous credits include The Man in the High Castle (Tamiko), The Good Doctor (Allegra), Counterpart, First World Problems, Teen Wolf (Noshiko), Berlin Station (Sandra), Chasing Life (Dr. Mae Lin), How to Get Away with Murder (Carol Morrow), NCIS LA, Resurrection (Dr. Toni Willis), Days of Our Lives (Dr. Ellen Yu), Law & Order LA (Miwako), Heroes (Ishi Nakamura), Eureka (Kim Anderson), General Hospital (Giselle), 24 (Jenny Dodge), JAG (Tracy Manetti), The Burning Zone, Santa Barbara, and more.

Derek Webster portrays a Romulan guard. His previous credits include NCIS New Orleans (Raymond Isler), In the Dark (Hank), Ray Donovan (Jackson Holt), Salvation (Dr. Garrett Strauss), Chance, The Whispers (Jessup Rollins), CSI, The Night Shift, Revolution (Nicholas), Harry’s Law (Judge Avery Beckland), Damages (Anthony Carter), Mental (Carl Belle), JAG, Time of Your Life, NightMan, and much more.

Jane Hae Kim portrays Tal Shiar Female #1. Her credits include Redway Manor (Rebecca Newton), Sweet Nothings (Erin), and more.

Kendra Munger portrays Tal Shiar Female #2. Her credits include They Live Among Us (Peg), Lady Bug, The Young and the Restless, Ideal World, Shuffle, All My Children, and more.

Jamie McShane is listed on IMDb as playing Zhaban for Episode 8, but he didn’t actually appear in the episode and wasn’t in the credits.

Rebecca Wisocky is listed as playing Ramdha, but she didn’t actually appear in this episode. Her previous credits include Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, The Resident, For All Mankind (Marge), The Purge, SWAT, Heathers (Mrs. Chandler), Lethal Weapon, Graves, Modern Family, 911, Rebel, Devious Maids (Evelyn Powell), The Mentalist (Brenda), The Young and the Restless, 90210 (Principal Nowack in 2010-2011), Big Love, Saving Grace, The Sopranos, and much more.