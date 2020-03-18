There Aren’t Going to be Enough Ventilators in Time

When all of the coronavirus containment, mitigation and treatment efforts have failed and a patient infected with COVID-19 becomes so sick that they are having severe difficulty breathing, the one critical item they need in the midst of this global pandemic is a bedside medical device called a ventilator…and there are simply not enough of them in the United States to treat the volume of patients who are expected to descend upon hospitals in the coming weeks and months.

The World Health Organization estimates that 15 percent of those who contract COVID-19 will develop symptoms that eventually require hospitalization with oxygen support and 5 percent of them will need to placed in an Intensive Care Unit where they will most likely require a ventilator in order to breathe.

There are about 160,000 ventilators in existing hospital treatment rooms across the United States and the Centers for Disease Control have a Strategic National Stockpile of 12,700 ventilators and the Pentagon announced this week that they can contribute 2,000 more military-style ventilators to the total, which would bring the number to just under 175,000 ventilator-equipped beds in America.

That may sound like a lot but experts say it is not nearly enough to cover a nation of 330 million people if COVID-19 cases start to “spike” exponentially, especially in urban population centers.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said this week that his state would need at least 30,000 ventilators at the ready within 45 days time to handle the coronavirus contingencies that New York is bracing for now. Currently the state has a tenth that many – 3,000 ventilators – available and the likelihood of being able to acquire enough in the meantime is extremely low.

In a letter to the New York Times at the beginning of the week, Governor Cuomo said that some experts estimate that on the order of 21 million people in the United States could require hospitalization at the same time in the United States if the virus spreads unchecked this summer; although only a percentage of them would require ventilation.

There Are Less Than a Dozen Major Medical Companies Worldwide That Manufacture Ventilators

Globally there are only a handful of companies that make ventilators and every one of them, large and small, has been inundated with orders since the outbreak began spreading past China at the beginning of the year.

The real problem is that unlike the air-filtering face masks and latex gloves that are also suddenly in short supply, ventilators are sophisticated machines that require a lot of computerized electronic components in addition to their intricate mechanical air pumps and humidifying infusers. They are usually ordered months or even years in advance of being needed and do not lend themselves to mass production.

In Europe, the Swedish medical manufacturer Getinge said this week that they have heard the worldwide cry for more ventilators and they are increasing production at their factory in Solna, Sweden by 60% in 2020 compared to 2019.

“To meet the increased demand for ventilators we are adding a second production shift in our production facility”, says Elin Frostehav, Vice President Critical Care at Getinge. “The produced ventilators will be shipped globally based on current customer demands”.

Last year Getinge produced more than 10,000 ventilators which means a 60 percent incrrease could amount to over 16,000 coming off the assembly line in 2020 but the company cautioned that even that increase is “pending availability of supply parts from its sub-contractors.”

In the United States, a spokesperson for GE Healthcare, which manufactures ventilators at a factory in Wisconsin, told Heavy “GE has robust business continuity plans, and we are increasing out manufacturing capacity and output of equipment that is important in the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 patients, all while ensuring safe operations.”

