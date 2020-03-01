Tom Steyer Trolls Trump, Juvenile’s DJ Reacts To Billionaire’s Dance [VIDEO]

Tom Steyer has been more than active this weekend.

On Friday, Steyer, who was looking to gain votes in Columbia, South Carolina appeared at Allen University’s John Hurst Adams Gymnasium with rapper, Juvenile.

Vote Saturday Tomorrow February 29th.

Steyer danced to Juvenile’s classic hit, Back That Ass Up.

Back That Ass up debuted on February 24, 1999, was produced by Mannie Fresh and the song features Juvenile and Lil Wayne.

Apparently, Steyer had no practice beforehand.

“Nah it wasn’t really planned,” DJ Demp, Juvenile’s dj told me via text message.

“He decided to come out to the stage for the final song, so we waited for him to come back out then I dropped it. Unrehearsed. Straight Impromptu.Everyone enjoyed it and the energy was high level because it was unexpected and so much fun…like who knew? He’s a cool dude, so it was pretty cool to be there doing what I love.”

Steyer dancing to that song gave it a whole new shelf life. The song is over 20 years old and the rapper does admit that the song makes him feel old, too. “Oh yeah, oh yeah I gotta admit that,” Juvenile told me.

“Especially when they come up to me and call me “Uncle.” You know, that makes me feel old too, but I’m cool wit it. I’m good with it.”

Gospel singer and radio host, Yolanda Adams also performed at Allen University’s rally. So did DJ Jazzy Jeff, Will Smith’s DJ and a regular on the hit television show, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

While Steyer’s dance went viral from Friday to Saturday, he didn’t get enough votes needed in South Carolina’s polling.

In fact, he got less than 12 percent of their vote.

According to the New York Times: Steyer spent more than $191 million on advertising nationally and did not earn any national pledged delegates in Iowa, New Hampshire or Nevada. He needed South Carolina.

On Saturday, the billionaire former hedge-fund excecutive dropped his bid in the presidential race.

“We live in a country that is deeply unjust economically,” he said.

“Where rich people have been profiting at the expense of everybody else,” Mr. Steyer said, his voice cracking at times. “And I didn’t get in this race and start talking about things to get votes. I was in this race to talk about things that I cared the most about.”

President Trump responded to Steyer dropping out via Twitter.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

“Tom Steyer who, other than Mini Mike Bloomberg, spent more dollars for NOTHING than any candidate in history, quit the race today proclaiming how thrilled he was to be a part of the the Democrat Clown Show,” he said.

“Go away Tom and save whatever little money you have left!”

Steyer weighed in and tweeted a video.

— Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) March 1, 2020

“I got into this race to fight for racial, climate, and economic justice. I will continue that fight, and do everything I can to support the eventual nominee. I thank all of you for your support and love throughout the campaign. Join me in doing whatever it takes to beat Mr. Trump”

In another tweet, Steyer rebuked President Trump for his handling of school funding and stated: “Mr. Trump is waging war on America’s rural communities. First, it was the tariffs that hurt farmers, now he’s targeting students in rural school districts.”