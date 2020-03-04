Vanessa Marquez Video: Bodycam Shows Actress Shot by California Police

Vanessa Marquez was shot and killed by police officers during a welfare check on August 30, 2018. Marquez’s friend had called the fire department to check on her because they were concerned about her well-being. The 49-year-old had been suffering seizures and was lying in bed when the police arrived.

Police have just released the bodycam footage of her death. The South Pasadena Police Department posted the video to its YouTube channel. The full video is seven minutes long as it is part of a community briefing, and it is copied below.

Viewers are warned that the contents of the video are graphic and may be disturbing to some.

South Pasadena Police Department Community Briefing March 2, 2020 2020-03-02T19:29:46.000Z

The footage begins when officers arrive at her apartment. Viewers can see that her home is full of clutter, which police described in the video voice-over as “hoarding conditions.” After speaking with her, a mental health clinician is brought in to assess her.

Marquez was heard telling officers to not take her to the hospital in the video. Things escalated when the authorities told her they were placing her on a 5150 psychiatric hold because they believed she was a danger to herself and to others. She answered, “I’m not going, I’m not going.” Marquez then grabbed scissors and a gun from beside her and officers retreated through the apartment.

In the video, cops are heard warning Marquez to drop her gun multiple times. Later, she said “kill me” with one officer replying “I’m not gonna kill you.”

The cops eventually opened fire. Just before she was shot, in the top left corner of the screen, the gun she was holding was visible. When the officers went up the stairs to check on her, the gun was also visible on the step. Police later determined the gun was a replica.

Marquez was rushed to the hospital where she died. The South Pasadena Police Department said, “it’s a tragedy and traumatic whenever officers use deadly force.”

