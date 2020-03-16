Walmart Closing Early: New Hours for Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases grow in the United States and a national emergency has been declared in the country, many businesses are adapting and some restaurants are having to close their doors. Walmart has announced it is reducing store hours at 24-hour stores and some other stores in response to the COVID-19 outbreak across the country. Here are the details on just what is happening.

Walmart 24 Hour Stores & Other Store Hours Are Changing

Walmart has changed its store hours. Starting Sunday, March 15 and until further notice, all 24-hour stores, most other Walmart stores, and Neighborhood Markets will operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, unless the store already operated fewer hours. Yes, this includes even 24-hour stores, which will no longer be open for 24 hours a day.

There’s one exception: stores that were already opening for fewer hours than 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. If stores’ regular hours involved opening later or closing earlier, then those stores will maintain those hours. (For example, a store that operated from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. won’t be changing its hours.)

You can find your local stores’ hours here. But keep in mind: these store hours are only accurate for the local stores that already had hours shorter than the 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. change. Stores with longer hours and 24-hour stores have not yet been changed, when Heavy checked at the time of publication.

The change in hours will give employees more time to restock and sanitize the stores.

Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Walmart U.S., shared the following statement online about the hours change:

I could not be prouder of our associates and what they continue to accomplish for our customers. I don’t think any of us have been through an experience like this, and we continue to be amazed at what our people, whether in the stores or in the supply chain, are doing to make sure customers have what they need. To better support our associates and serve our customers, we will adjust our operating hours beginning Sunday, March 15. Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing. Stores currently operating under more reduced hours (for example they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation. As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules. As a reminder, we have a temporary COVID-19 emergency leave policy to support associates at this unprecedented time. To our associates, thank you for your incredible work during this time. I know it hasn’t always been easy, but your entire Walmart family is so proud of what you are doing and the important difference you are making, both for your neighbors and for your country.

Walmart has an emergency leave policy in place for COVID-19 affected employees. Attendance policy is waived through the end of April. Any store or center part of a Walmart or government quarantine will give employees up to two weeks pay and absences. If someone has a confirmed case, they’ll get up to two weeks of pay, with additional pay for up to 26 weeks whether full-time or part-time.