WATCH: Anderson Cooper’s Facial Reaction to Las Vegas Mayor Goes Viral

Anderson Cooper was chatting with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Tuesday about Nevada’s most popular city opening back amid coronavirus, and it appeared that the CNN anchor was emotionally unprepared to hear her plans.

The interview quickly started trending on Twitter after Cooper took off his glasses and rubbed his face in frustration listening to Goodman speak. When Cooper asked the Las Vegas Mayor what she was doing to help get all of her city’s residents tested for COVID-19 before reopening non-essential businesses she said, “It’s not my job, it’s the hospitals and health system’s job. And it’s people’s responsibility to know when they are sick.”

“Anybody who’s in or come into the office that needs an appointment or has an issue they all are with their masks on or we enforce social distancing.”

OMG this @andersoncooper interview with the dumb AF mayor of Las Vegas gonna make me stroke out pic.twitter.com/V8FesFEvMc — Jennifer live from Texas (@_jennifereis_) April 22, 2020

In addition to casinos and hotels opening up for business, Goodman said visitors will come “because we have major league sports here,” to which Cooper asked, “So you want stadiums open?” Goodman replied, “I’d love everything open. We’ve had viruses for years.”

The mayor of Las Vegas is straight-up insane. pic.twitter.com/6OvgcXJaMV — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 22, 2020

According to News 3 Las Vegas, as of April 22, there a total of 4,081 positive cases of coronavirus in Nevada, with a reported 163 deaths. Both numbers are increasingly higher than the day before, showing that Nevada has yet to flatten the curve.

Goldman Previously Called The Enforced City Shut Down ‘Total Insanity’

Mayor Goodman, pushing to reopen Las Vegas, says the city has survived diseases such as E. coli and bird flu.@KatyTurNBC: "Those were not as contagious."

Goodman: “We’ll find out the facts afterwards."

Tur: "Those are the facts; we have a death toll that proves it." pic.twitter.com/8iN0EqExJ0 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 21, 2020

Despite the increasing numbers, Goodman has spoken adamantly about opening Las Vegas back up with a plan that sounds a bit like survival of the fittest. She told MSNBC host Katy Tur, “Assume everybody is a carrier. And then you start from an even slate. And tell the people what to do. And let the businesses open and competition will destroy that business if, in fact, they become evident that they have disease, they’re closed down. It’s that simple.”

“We’ve survived the West Nile and SARS, bird flu, E. coli, swine flu, the Zika virus,” Goodman continued, calling the shut down “total insanity.”

Like Cooper, Tur questioned Goodman’s facts. Of the major disease listed, “Those were not as contagious,” Tur said. “They were not as contagious and they did not spread as far as this disease has already done.”

“Well, we’ll find out the facts afterward,” Goodman said. “Unfortunately, we all do better in hindsight.”

“But those are the facts,” Tur said, “We have a death toll that proves it. We have cases around the country that prove that. Those are the facts.”