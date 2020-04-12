Are Dollar Stores Open on Easter 2020?

Happy Easter! It’s a great day to celebrate the holiday and enjoy some fun at home, even if you’re sheltering at home and social distancing due to the coronavirus. But what if you need to drop by a local Dollar Store near you on Easter to pick up some supplies. Are any Dollar Stores open on Easter Day 2020? Here’s a quick look at the store hours for Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree.

Dollar General on Easter 2020

Dollar General stores are typically open for Easter. However, some stores may have different hours for the holiday or because of the coronavirus outbreak, so you’ll want to check the store locator online to find out what hours the stores are open. However, all stores are closing today at 5 p.m., except for Maine where stores will be closed all day.

A Dollar General representative told Heavy previously that holiday hours typically vary by store and customers should check the store locator here for details.

Note that Dollar General stores are now closing an hour early every day in general, not just on Easter, so employees have time to restock shelves and clean the stores during the coronavirus outbreak, the chain announced.

The stores will still be opening at their regular time daily, but the first hour every day will be reserved for senior shippers and others who are at-risk. These times will let more vulnerable customers shop with fewer crowds.

The store is also going to be limiting purchases on certain items, including paper products, hand sanitizer, and wipes.

Dollar Tree on Easter 2020

Dollar Tree stores are typically open for Easter. Starting March 18, Dollar Tree locations all started closing at 8 p.m. or earlier. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, individual store hours may vary. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

In addition, the first hour that the stores are open will be dedicated to at-risk customers, including senior citizens and those with pre-existing conditions, and women who are pregnant.

A Dollar Tree representative told Heavy previously regarding holiday hours in general: “Stores that are open on holidays typically operate abbreviated hours in order to accommodate our customers shopping for their last-minute needs.”

In other words, you’ll want to call your local Dollar Tree or look up the hours online just to make sure your location is participating in the extended hours. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

As a special note: Dollar Tree had to temporarily take down online ordering, but it’s now up and running again. Some products may still be temporarily unavailable if they’re in high demand.

Family Dollar on Easter 2020

Family Dollar stores are typically open on Easter, but hours can vary. Starting March 18, Family Dollar locations have been closing at 8 p.m. or earlier.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, individual store hours may vary, so you should call your local Family Dollar to find out for certain what the store’s hours are. You can find your local store’s location and hours here.

In addition, the first hour that the stores are open will be dedicated to at-risk customers, including senior citizens and those with pre-existing conditions, and women who are pregnant.

A Family Dollar representative told Heavy previously regarding holiday hours in general: “Stores that are open on holidays typically operate abbreviated hours in order to accommodate our customers shopping for their last-minute needs.”

