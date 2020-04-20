Tony Spell: Louisiana Pastor Nearly Ran Over Protester With Bus, Police Say

The police department in Central, Louisiana, has issued a warrant for the arrest of the controversial pastor of Life Tabernacle Church, Tony Spell. According to a story by WAFB9, the warrant accuses the pastor of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Central Police Department stated that Spell backed up the church bus toward a person who was protesting in front of Spell’s church on Sunday. The video shows that the bus stops just before hitting the protestor. The video was posted on Twitter and can be viewed below:

#BREAKING Central Pastor Tony Spell has a warrant out for his arrest for an incident with a protestor that happened on Sunday. Watch below. ⬇️ ⬇️⬇️ @BRProudNews pic.twitter.com/mEaSJkPpt5 — Abbi Rocha (@AbbiRochaTV) April 20, 2020

Heavy has reached out to the Central Police Department for a statement but has not yet heard back. This story is still developing.

Tony Spell Has Been Charged Previously With Misdemeanors After Holding Packed Sermons

This isn’t the pastor’s first run-in with the law. He has been previously charged with many misdemeanors for defying Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the order, Spell has continued to host sermons at his church which have hundreds of people in attendance.

On March 31, the Central Police Department issued Tony Spell, whose full name is Mark Anthony Spell, a misdemeanor summons for “six counts of violating the governor’s executive order following his decision to host multiple large gatherings.” The police department’s press release posted to Facebook stated:

Instead of showing the strength and resilience of our community during this difficult time, Mr. Spell has chosen to embarrass us for his own self-promotion. Mr. Spell will have his day in court where he will be held responsible for his reckless and irresponsible decisions that endangered the health of his congregation and our community. This is not an issue over religious liberty, and it’s not about politics. We are facing a public health crisis and expect our community’s leaders to set a positive example and follow the law.

In response, Pastor Spell said: “This is a scary time for our nation. Our religious freedoms are under persecution and attack. This is an attack on all Christians across the world.” He argued that “If this is not about religion, then are the Waltons not being issued summons and arrested for keeping Walmart open? Nobody will tell us as God-fearing Christians and Americans that we are non-essential in our society.”

