Christopher Canfora: Florida Man Arrested After Coughing on Store Worker, Cops Say

Christopher Canfora is the Florida man accused of intentionally coughing on a store worker after saying he thought the social distancing measures to combat the coronavirus were “getting out of hand.” According to the arrest affidavit, Canfora then told the cashier he planned to go to another nearby store and cough on people there.

Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Canfora at his home on April 7, 2020. He admitted to commenting about the virus but denied coughing on anyone and insisted he had not threatened to cough on others. Canfora added he did not expect other people to understand his particular sense of humor, the arrest report says.

Canfora has been working as a medical professional for more than 20 years, according to Florida Department of Health public records. At the time of his arrest, Canfora was a licensed paramedic.

1. The Cashier Told Deputies Canfora ‘Forcefully’ Coughed On Her & Over the Register

The confrontation occurred at the Harbor Freight Tools store located at 2401 Enterprise Road in Orange City, Florida, on April 7, 2020. According to the arrest report, a cashier told the general manager that a male customer had “forcefully” coughed on her after commenting about the store’s social distancing measures. She said the customer, later identified as Christopher Louis Canfora, noted the tape markers on the ground that were meant to help customers stay six feet away from each other and remarked, “This is all getting out of hand.”

The store’s general manager contacted the corporate office and was advised to contact law enforcement. Volusia County deputies responded to Harbor Freight Tools about three hours after the interaction between Canfora and the cashier had happened. According to the affidavit, the cashier told deputies Canfora also coughed all over the register without covering his mouth.

The report states there were no other customers at the front of the store at the time of the incident. But another manager told deputies she overheard Canfora scoffing at the social distancing measures and witnessed him cough over the counter.

2. Arrest Report: Chris Canfora Told the Cashier He Enjoyed Coughing Near People Wearing Masks

Christopher Canfora admitted that he enjoyed coughing near people amid the coronavirus outbreak, the cashier told Volusia County deputies. After remarking that the social distancing measures had gotten “out of hand,” Canfora added, “This is why everywhere I go I cough behind everyone with a mask on,” according to the arrest report.

The cashier said Canfora mentioned he had plans to go to a Winn-Dixie store next and cough on people there. She also told deputies she did not wish to file criminal charges against Canfora.

Hours later, Canfora told deputies he remembered telling the cashier he was going to Winn-Dixie but denied threatening to cough on people there. Canfora also denied coughing on the Harbor Freight Tools cashier. He admitted talking about COVID-19 with her but said he only commented about how the virus was getting out of control and that people were “freaking about” about it.

3. Canfora Said He Did Not Have Coronavirus Symptoms & Denied Coughing On Anyone

The Harbor Freight Tools store did not have surveillance cameras. Volusia County deputies identified Christopher Canfora using information from a copy of his receipt, the arrest report explained.

Deputies located Canfora at his home in Debary, which is located a few miles south of Orange City, and he agreed to talk to them. The Daytona Beach News-Journal obtained a video of Canfora’s conversation with deputies, which is embedded above.

Canfora confirmed he had been at the tool store earlier that day. Deputies also found the matching tool store receipt in Canfora’s pocket.

After deputies placed Canfora under arrest, Canfora told them he did not expect others to understand his sense of humor. He also told the investigators he did not have any symptoms associated with the coronavirus.

4. Canfora Was Placed On Administrative Leave From His Job as a Part-Time Paramedic

Christopher Canfora has been working as a medical professional for more than 20 years. According to the Florida Department of Health, Canfora previously worked as a licensed emergency medical technician. His past licenses expired in 1994 and 2002, but the public record does not include issue dates.

Canfora became a licensed paramedic in 2002. His current license is scheduled to expire in December 2020. Before his arrest, Canfora had no disciplinary actions on his record.

But Canfora is now off the job. According to ABC affiliate WFTV, Canfora worked part-time for an ambulatory service in Sumter County called AMR EMS and has been placed on administrative leave while the case proceeds.

5. Christopher Canfora Could Face Years Behind Bars If Convicted of Aggravated Assault

Christopher Canfora was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail without incident. According to court records, bail was set at $5,000. Canfora posted bond and was released from custody about six hours after the arrest.

The charge Canfora faces is “aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony,” which is a third-degree felony itself. In Florida, a third-degree aggravated assault charge carries a possible punishment of up to five years behind bars and a $5,000 fine is convicted. A five-year probation sentence is also possible if convicted.

Canfora’s arraignment hearing was scheduled for April 30.

