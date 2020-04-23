Don Reed Dead: Elizabeth Warren’s Brother Dies of Coronavirus

Elizabeth Warren’s oldest brother, Donald Reed Herring, died on Tuesday night in Oklahoma, three weeks after testing positive for coronavirus. He was 86.

Warren personally announced the news on Twitter on Thursday morning. She wrote, “My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader.”

She added, “What made him extra special was his smile—quick and crooked, it always seemed to generate its own light, one that lit up everyone around him.”

Warren’s Tweet was the first to mention that a member of her family had been battling COVID-19. In a statement to the Globe, she wrote, “I’m grateful to the nurses and other front-line staff who took care of my brother, but it is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say ‘I love you’ one more time. And now there’s no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close,” Warren said. “I will miss my brother.”

He Was Hospitalized With Pneumonia in February

According to the Boston Globe, Herring was a 20-year veteran of the US Air Force. He attended the University of Oklahoma and, before graduating, enlisted in the Air Force. In total, Reed flew 288 combat missions in Vietnam.

In February, he was hospitalized for pneumonia. Years prior, he was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment.

Warren’s three older brothers– Don, John, and David– all lived quiet lives in Oklahoma, where Warren grew up, according to a 2019 Boston Globe article. When the outlet visited Oklahoma in early 2020 in an attempt to interview Don Reed, he “declined to comment.”

Around that time, a poll that showed almost a third of Warren’s supporters as believing that Warren’s ability to lead the military was a weakness. According to The Washington Examiner, Warren’s response was, “You know, I have three brothers who are in the military, and I know how much our military families sacrifice.”

She continued, “I believe the principal job of the commander in chief is to keep America safe. And I think that’s about judgment. I think it starts with knowing our military. I sit on the Senate Armed Services Committee. I work with our generals, with our military leaders, with our intelligence, but I also visit our troops.”

In a separate interview, Warren expressed that while she invited all three of her brothers to be more active in her campaign, they felt “it is not their world.”

He Attended the University of Oklahoma for One Year Before Joining the Air Force

Warren was just a toddler when her brother enrolled in the military and left Oklahoma. Warren is quoted as saying, “I got to know Don Reed much more through what his absence meant to my mother and daddy.”

Over the course of his career in the military, Don Reed earned decorations such as the Air Force outstanding unit award and an Air Medal with eight oak leaf clusters.

His triumphs, however, did not come without heartache. Warren has mentioned that all three brothers lost their wives. “All three of my brothers were widowers. I watched it firsthand, how hard it is to lose your life’s partner. And how the financial impact of a long and serious medical battle can just crush a person.”

