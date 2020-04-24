WATCH: Dr. Birx’s Reaction to Trump’s Disinfectant Comment Goes Viral

During Thursday’s White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing, President Donald Trump spoke about the potential of using UV and natural light to kill the COVID-19 coronavirus. The comments he made have gone viral, including comments he made about potentially using disinfectant to kill the disease.

During the press conference, Trump asked Dr. Deborah Birx, another member of the coronavirus task force, to look into the possibility of using sunlight to kill the coronavirus.

“So supposing we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said that hasn’t been checked, but you’re going to test it?” The president asked Birx during Thursday’s briefing.

Trump continued, “And then I said, [suppose] you brought the light inside the body, in which you can do, either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you’re going to test that too? Sounds interesting. Right and then I see the disinfectant knocks it out in a minute, one minute. Is there a way we can do something like that? By injection inside or almost a cleaning. As you know it gets inside the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that.”

Daniel Lewis, who works as a digital producer for CNN, shared a video that focused on Birx when Trump made the comments. Here is the video:

Donald Trump Said That Disinfectant Comments Were Sarcastic

After Trump made the comment about possibly injecting disinfectant to kill the coronavirus in under a minute, Twitter exploded with multiple trends around the subject. Products like Clorox, Lysol and Tide went viral on the platform.

On Friday, Trump walked his disinfectant statement back during a bill signing in the Oval office. He said, “I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen.”

The President continued, “I was asking a sarcastic, and a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside. But it does kill it, and it would kill it on the hands, that would make things much better. That was done in the form of a sarcastic question to the reporters.”

Multiple Doctors Took to Social Media to Warn Americans to Not Ingest Disinfectant

Doctors took to social media after Trump’s comments during Thursday’s White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing. They warned Americans not to ingest or inject disinfectant to kill the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Judy Melinek tweeted:

She said, “Oh FFS please don’t do this. I don’t need the extra work. If you are sick call your doctor. Don’t self medicate.”

Kashif Mahmood tweeted:

He said, “As a physician, I can’t recommend injecting disinfectant into the lungs or using UV radiation inside the body to treat COVID-19. Don’t take medical advice from Trump.”

Jonathan Spicer tweeted:

No joke – we had a patient swallow Lysol as a #disinfectant a couple of weeks ago to prevent COVID19 infection. He made it out of the hospital after his gastrectomy…

He said, “No joke – we had a patient swallow Lysol as a #disinfectant a couple of weeks ago to prevent COVID19 infection. He made it out of the hospital after his gastrectomy… This kind of nonsense is absolutely mind blowing.”

