Dr. Oz Comes Under Fire After ‘2-3 Percent’ Trade-Off For Opening Schools

Dr. Mehmet Oz, cardiac surgeon and the host of The Dr. Oz Show, has come under fire after certain comments he made during an interview with Fox New’s Sean Hannity. During the interview, Dr. Oz spoke about the potential of reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the possible trade-off for doing so.

Here is the clip:

DR OZ: "Schools are a very appetizing opportunity. I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3%, in terms of total mortality. Any, you know, any life is a life lost, but … that might be a tradeoff some folks would consider." 😳 pic.twitter.com/aifMeKTsIv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2020

Dr. Oz said:

We need our mojo back. Let’s start with things that are really critical to the nation where we think we might be able to open without getting into a lot of trouble. I tell you, schools are a very appetizing opportunity. I just saw a nice piece in The Lancer arguing that the opening of schools may only cost us two to three percent in terms of total mortality. Any life is a life lost, but to get every child back in to a school where they’re safely being educated, being fed and making the most out of their lives with the theoretical risk on the backside, might be a trade-off some folks may consider.

‘Dr. Oz,’ ‘Appetizing’ & ‘Only 2-3%’ Trends on Twitter

After Dr. Oz spoke about the potential trade-off of reopening schools, many Twitter users responded. Three different hashtags started trending on Twitter, “Dr. Oz,” “Appetizing” and “Only 2-3%.”

Strange Days Podcaster Fernand R. Amandi tweeted:

THE TRUMP CULT IS A DEATH CULT Here’s charlatan quack @DrOz saying kids can go back to school cause only 2-3% will die👇🏼 For context, there are 56 million+ kids in U.S. schools. 2% – 1.1 million dead kids

3% – 1.7 million dead kids Fuck you, Dr. Oz🖕🏼pic.twitter.com/6SieXgvYMP — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) April 16, 2020

He wrote, “THE TRUMP CULT IS A DEATH CULT. Here’s charlatan quack @DrOz saying kids can go back to school cause only 2-3% will die. For context, there are 56 million+ kids in U.S. schools. 2% – 1.1 million dead kids. 3% – 1.7 million dead kids. F*** you, Dr. Oz.”

Activist Andrea Junker tweeted:

Everyone arguing that “only 2-3%” of children dying isn’t a big deal to get the Dow back on track needs to identify 1 or 2 kids that they are willing to offer up to death. Name them. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) April 16, 2020

She wrote, “Everyone arguing that “only 2-3%” of children dying isn’t a big deal to get the Dow back on track needs to identify 1 or 2 kids that they are willing to offer up to death. Name them.”

CNN Journalist Sophia A. Nelson tweeted:

She wrote, “Dear @ABC are you okay with this?”

Writer Hal Corley tweeted:

#DrOz Old enough to remember when "we can sacrifice our grandparents to save the economy" was the solution. Now it's "we can sacrifice 3% more of our children to jump-start the economy." In a month, we've gone from Soylent Green to infanticide, so we can gather in a food court. — Hal Corley (@Halcyon270) April 16, 2020

He tweeted, “#DrOz Old enough to remember when “we can sacrifice our grandparents to save the economy” was the solution. Now it’s “we can sacrifice 3% more of our children to jump-start the economy.” In a month, we’ve gone from Soylent Green to infanticide, so we can gather in a food court.”

