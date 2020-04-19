Guy Whidden: Maryland World War II Vet Starts the #MohawkChallenge Amid Coronavirus

Guy Whidden, a 96-year-old WWII vet, is bringing joy to the world with his new mohawk.

Earlier this month, Whidden had his granddaughter, Lydia Arshadi, cut his hair into a mohawk for the first time since the night before D-Day in 1944. Back then, he worked with the 101st Airborne Division– he and his fellow paratroopers wore mohawks to intimidate German soldiers during battle. When his lieutenant saw it, he immediately asked him to cut it off. Whidden followed orders.

The hair cut was captured on Youtube in what has become a viral video. And now, other paratroopers have started the #MohawkChallenge.

“I Just Thought This Would Add a Little Humor to the Whole Thing”

Speaking to the Frederic News Post, Whidden explains his motivation for shaving his head on both sides.

“A lot of people are going through a lot of problems with the [coronavirus], some of them are frightened, some of them are just concerned, and they’re locked in and it gets boring to a certain extent,” Whidden said. “I just thought this would add a little humor or something to the whole thing.”

Arshadi echoed those sentiments, telling the news outlet, “We did it to inspire people to do it, as an homage and honor to his fallen comrades, and kind of thought it was funny so we videotaped it.”

Back when a 20-year-old Whidden jumped out of a plane, he felt something hit his chest and thought he had been shot, according to a June 1019 Frederic News Post article. Fortunately, it was a piece of metal from a mortar shell, which Whidden views as a miracle.

“I thought that was divine intervention,” he said. “Hey, somebody’s looking after me for some reason.”

When he landed, he sought refuge in a ditch. A German soldier then approached him with a loaded pistol, but did not shoot Whidden. He guesses it could be because he reminded the officer of one of his own children.

The Video Has Been Viewed Over 10,000 Times on YouTube

As of Sunday morning, the video had been viewed over 10,000 times on Youtube. Arshadi says that a number of people have also sent photographs of them cutting their hair to her and Whidden– many of them being in the military, themselves.

Whidden shares, “I’ve always been optimistic all of my life. A smile goes a long ways. So I thought that might create a little interest among my airborne friends, a lot of them who are currently airborne, not just the old timers like myself. I don’t think any of them are interested in wearing a mohawk. But I’d like to.”

Whidden grew up in Pennsylvania, and has spent a majority of his life living in Frederick County, according to the Frederick Hall of Fame. He enlisted after high school in 1941. After serving in World War II, he became particularly influential in the world of sports, working as a competitor, coach, and official.

During his time in the military, Whidden played baseball and boxed. In college, he was also a wrestler. Now in his 90s, Whidden stays active by swimming and participating in track and field masters competition.

