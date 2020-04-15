Coronavirus Stimulus Checks: How to Use the IRS Get My Payment Portal

The IRS’ Get My Payment portal is finally open. The portal allows Americans to set up direct deposit with the IRS, so that they can get their stimulus payments faster.

The portal opened on April 15. The application will give people the following information about their stimulus payments:

Your payment status

Your payment type

Whether the IRS needs more information from you, including bank account information

You might have to wait several minutes before you get access to the portal, as the IRS is experiencing “high demand.” However, there have been no reports yet of the portal crashing.

Here’s what you need to know:

How to Use the ‘Get My Payment’ Direct Deposit Portal

Check on the status of your Economic Impact Payment via the #IRS portal: https://t.co/e41H65PBJ3 — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) April 15, 2020

Now that the Get My Payment portal is open, Americans can set up direct deposit with the IRS to get their payments faster.

Once you click on the application to get started, you’ll first need to fill out a form that asks for your social security number, your date of birth, your street address, and your zip code.

Get My Payment allows Americans who have filed their tax return in 2018 or 2019, but who didn’t provide banking information during that time, to file banking information now.

The application should appear fine on any device, desktop or mobile. You don’t have to download it from an app store.

If you want to set up direct deposit, you’ll need to provide the following information, in addition to the general details mentioned above:

Your adjusted gross income from your most recent tax return submitted, either 2019 or 2018

the refund or amount owed from your latest filed tax return

Your bank account type, account and routing numbers

It’s important to keep in mind that once you submit your banking information, and the IRS has scheduled your payment, you cannot switch your information to another account.

Once you’ve provided all of your information, you should see a message that includes the scheduled date for your direct deposit, and the following message: “If you don’t see your payment credited to your account, check with your bank to verify they received it. We will mail you a letter with additional information on this payment.”

It’s also important to keep in mind that the IRS does not use text messages, social media messages, or anything of the like to send you information about your status with them. If you receive a message in one of those channels, it is most definitely a scam.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the IRS is not currently processing individual paper tax returns. For that reason, even if you plan to receive your stimulus payment by mail, you’ll still want to file your latest tax return electronically, if you haven’t already. The only way to update your mailing information with the IRS in a timely manner is to file a new tax return electronically.