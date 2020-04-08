Linda Tripp Dead: Clinton & Lewinsky Whistleblower Dies at 70

Linda Tripp, a prominent figure in President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, died on April 8, the New York Post and Daily Mail reported. She was 70 years old. Tripp was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer days ago. She had been admitted to the hospital with stomach pains.

Tripp’s friend, Diane Spreadbury, told the Daily Mail she was a “wonderful person.”

“I’ve been told she died with a smile on her face,” Speadbury told the publication. “We had discussed death many times and spoke of it together when she faced breast cancer 18 years ago. It wasn’t something that she was afraid of.” Spreadbury added: “But I’m glad for her that it was very peaceful.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there would not be a funeral. The family was going to holding a private memorial service at a later date.

Tripp’s Daughter Confirmed Her Mother Was ‘Leaving This Earth’

“My mommy is leaving this earth. I don’t know myself if I can survive this heartache,” Tripp’s daughter, Allison Tripp Foley, wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “Please pray for a painless process for the strongest woman I will ever know in my entire lifetime, Linda Rausch. Dear friends and family, please direct all questions to Thomas Foley at this time. Dieter and I are both by her bedside.”

Tripp, known as a “whistleblower” in the Clinton/Lewinsky scandal, married husband Dieter Rausch in 2004. She has two children: Allison, and a son, Ryan.

Thomas Foley, Tripp’s son-in-law, didn’t immediately provide more information about her health. “I think right now it’s a family situation,” he told the New York Post Wednesday.

Tripp Left Politics in 2001

Before the Clinton scandal, Tripp was a civil servant working for the Pentagon. She had served at the White House during the George H.W. Bush administration but was reassigned the year after Clinton was elected. In 2001, Tripp left politics for good.

Tripp kept a relatively low-profile after leaving politics, but she opened up during a 2018 interview with the Washington Post, saying she now knows what “a real high-tech lynching feels like.”

Tripp said it was “virtually impossible to get your good name back.” But she didn’t have any regrets. “My duty, my oath, was to the office of presidency, not to the sitting incumbent, and I was true to that oath,” she said.

In 2015, she spoke out again. This time it was to slam Hilary Clinton during an interview with the Daily Mail. She called Hilary the “ruler” of the White House. “I think the most compelling thing about Hillary is that she will stop at nothing to achieve her end and that she views the public as plebeians easily seduced into believing her point of view,” she said.

As for what Hilary knew about Lewinsky, Tripp alleged, “Hillary was not only aware of Monica Lewinsky she ensured that Monica was removed from the White House and in the end went from being a lack luster First Lady with unimpressive approval numbers to wronged wife. Literally within the blink of an eye she propelled herself to First Victim status. This turned the corner for Hillary.”

Monica Lewinsky Took the High Road

Tripp worked with Monica Lewinsky in Washington D.C. during the Clinton campaign. At the time, Lewinsky was a 22-year-old intern. Tripp gained Lewinsky’s trust and then recorded conversations they had when Lewinsky disclosed she and the present were having a sexual relationship.

The recordings led to Clinton’s impeachment in 1998. Tripp had turned the tapes over to Ken Starr as evidence to receive immunity from illegal wiretapping charges. She also told Starr about the infamous semen-stained navy blue dress.

Clinton denied the affair. The House impeached him in December 1998 but months later he was acquitted by the Senate.

Lewinsky’s reputation took a hit from the scandal and she suffered for decades. Upon hearing about Tripp’s health, Lewinsky said she hoped Tripp would recover. “no matter the past, upon hearing that linda tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery. i can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family,” she tweeted.

no matter the past, upon hearing that linda tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery. i can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) April 8, 2020

Tripp didn’t regret not apologizing to Lewinsky. “It was about exposing perjury and the obstruction of justice. It was never about politics,” Tripp told the Washington Post in 2018. “It was always about right and wrong, never left and right.” In fact, she said she wished she did it sooner.

