 Maeve Kennedy McKean & Her Son, Gideon, Missing in Maryland, Family Says f

Maeve Kennedy Townsend Mckean, a granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, along with her 8-year-old child, Gideon, were both reported missing after heading out on a boat ride in the Chesapeake Bay. The Coast Guard had received word from Maryland State Police that two people were seen having trouble getting their canoe back to shore, and then disappeared. On Friday, their identifies were confirmed as McKean, 40, and her son.

According to Anne Arundel County Fire, a 911 call came in from the Columbia Beach area, where Mckean and her son were seen canoeing on Thursday evening. On Friday, Maryland’s DNR officials announced that McKean and Gideon were reported missing around 4:49 p.m. local time, near Herring Bay in Shady Side. According to officials, the pair had paddled out to retrieve a ball and were unable to paddle back to shore.

STATEMENT from @MarylandDNR regarding search operation in Shady Side, MD. Governor Hogan will provide an update at his press conference at 2:15p.

At around 7 p.m. an overturned canoe and a paddle were found near Deale, Maryland. A large search is currently underway in the area. As reported by CBS Baltimore, in addition to The Queen Anne Police Department, Arundel Police and Fire Departments, Maryland Natural Resource Police, and Maryland State Police, also assisting is the Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew, Coast Guard Station Annapolis 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew, an Air Station Elizabeth City C-130 Hercules aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Inigoes boat crew, are continuing the search Friday morning along with the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan.

David Mckean, Maeve Kennedy McKean’s Husband, Confirmed His Wife & Child Are Missing

In an interview with The Washington Post, David McKean said of his wife and Gideon were playing a game of kickball in their yard on Thursday afternoon when the ball was kicked into the water. They “popped into a canoe to chase it down. They just got farther out than they could handle and couldn’t get back in.”

The Coast Guard reported that the person who called in saw the pair “struggling to return to shore in a canoe,” as it was a particularly windy day, with gusts reported up to 40 miles an hour on Thursday.

Maeve Kennedy McKean Is The Executive Director of Georgetown University’s Global Health Initiatives

The daughter of former lieutenant governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, and grandniece of President John F. Kennedy, Mckean was destined to enter the world of politics. She works as a human rights lawyer and health care activist.

After graduating from Boston University and Georgetown University, where she earned a joint degree in law and international conflict resolution, McKean joined the Peace Corps in Mozambique, which is located in southeast Africa. She returned stateside to help with her mother’s campaign for governor in 2002, before taking a job to work for democratic California Senator Dianne Feinstein.

While President Barack Obama was in office, Mckean served in the U.S. State Department in their globals Aids program and advocated for human rights in their Department of Health and Human Services.

