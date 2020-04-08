Monica Lewinsky’s Reaction to Linda Tripp’s Death

Linda Tripp, 70, who played a prominent role in the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998, is on her death bed, according to her daughter, Allison Tripp Foley. On April 8, 2020, Tripp died.

Foley had shared on her Facebook page, “My mommy is leaving this earth. I don’t know myself if I can survive this heartache. “Please pray for a painless process for the strongest woman I will ever know in my entire lifetime, Linda Rausch. Dear friends and family, please direct all questions to Thomas Foley at this time. Dieter and I are both by her bedside.”

According to The Daily Mail, Tripp was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a week before her passing. She is survived by her husband, Dieter Rausch, two children, Allison, son, Ryan, and her grandchildren.

While Tripp was initially one of Monica Lewinsky’s confidants while working in Washington D.C. during Clinton’s campaign. When Lewinsky, who was a 22-year-old intern at the time, revealed she was having a sexual relationship with the President, Tripp started recording their conversations, which she turned over to Ken Starr in 1998 as evidence.

While Lewinsky’s life was completely ruined and her reputation battered for decades following the impeachment trial, the former intern tweeted on Wednesday that she only wished a full recovery to the former whistleblower.

Lewinksy tweeted, “No matter the past, upon hearing that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, I hope for her recovery. I can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family.” A few hours later, Tripp passed away.

Before the Lewinsky scandal first broke out, Tripp was a civil servant working for the Pentagon. who previously served at the White House under the George H.W. Bush administration. A year after Clinton was elected, she was reassigned but left politics altogether in 2001.

In 2004, she married Raich, an architect, and manages The Christmas Sleigh, a German holiday store that also sells handmade Austrian clothing.

Did Tripp Ever Apologize To Lewinsky? No, Tripp Only Wishes She Reported It Sooner

After hearing Lewinksy’s response to learning that Tripp was on her death, it may seem that at some point, the former friends made peace with each other – but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

While speaking at even for National Whistleblower Day in 2018, Tripp said the only regret she had about the Lewinsky/Clinton scandal was not speaking out on the matter sooner. As reported by The Washington Post Tripp said, “It was always about right and wrong, never left and right. It was about exposing perjury and the obstruction of justice. It was never about politics.”

What Is Lewkinsky Up To Now? She’s Dedicated Her Life To Being An Anti-Bullying Advocate

Lewinsky, 46, who escaped to London where she earned her master’s degree in social psychology, found herself unable to find a job for years in the aftermath of the scandal. In 2014, in a revealing op-ed in Vanity Fair Lewinsky wrote that she was the most humiliated person in the world, and that “thanks to the Drudge Report, I was also possibly the first person whose global humiliation was driven by the Internet” – which kickstarted her career as an activist against bullying.

Lewinksy said her goal was “to get involved with efforts on behalf of victims of online humiliation and harassment and to start speaking on this topic in public forums,” and she’s done exactly that. Most recently, she appeared on HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, in an incredibly poignant segment called “Public Shaming.”

