What Are Rigors & Are They a COVID-19 Coronavirus Symptom?

Chris Cuomo has shared his experience with COVID-19 and talked about the symptoms he’s been experiencing. People were shocked to hear that he even chipped a tooth because he was shivering so hard, and he had extreme hallucinations.

He shared those details on CNN and Cuomo Prime Time:

Cuomo filmed the show from his basement during his isolation and shared his experience living with the virus. He said “now I know what I’m up against.” He explained that he’s never experienced a fever like the one he has all the time, as well as “the body aches, the tremors, the concern about not being able to do anything about it.” He said “I totally get why so many are so scared all over this country.”

On the show, he spoke with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who is the chief medical correspondent with CNN. They spoke about Cuomo chipping a tooth due to the “rigors” he experienced as a coronavirus symptom. Cuomo said “I was shivering so much, that Sanjay’s right, I chipped my tooth. These are not cheap, OK? They call them the rigors, like rigors, r-i-g-o-r-s. But rigors.”

A lot of people are now wondering, what exactly are rigors, and is it a common symptom of COVID-19?

Rigors Are the Shuddering Associated With a High Fever or Chills

The medical definition of rigors is the chill and shivering associated with the onset of high fever and chills. Cuomo described that the symptoms felt like “someone was beating me like a piñata.” He also said that his doctor informed him he could expect to experience rigors and a high fever for up to eight more nights.

Given that a fever is one of the common symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus, people who experience a high fever could also get the rigors that can come with that symptom. In Cuomo’s case, he said that his fever reached 103 °F.

Cases Can Range From No Symptoms or Mild Symptoms to More Severe Effects

The majority of people who contract coronavirus have only mild symptoms like fever, shortness of breath or coughing. Many people who have coronavirus can simply self-isolate at home and wait for the virus to pass. However, as the CDC explains, COVID-19 can also lead in some cases to severe illness or death.

The CDC recommends that people seek medical attention when they develop a warning sign such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, bluish lips or face and new confusion or an inability to arouse. This is not a complete list, and people with a positive diagnosis or who suspect they have COVID-19 are asked to check with their health care provider if they experience severe symptoms.

