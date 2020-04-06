Snapchat Bachelor: People Are Inviting Tinder Matches Into a Group Chat

Individuals are finding ways to be creative while they search for love amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Due to social distancing guidelines and non-essential businesses, including bars and clubs, being closed, people may be having a difficult time finding that perfect someone. One way to find love in this new world is by apparently becoming the Snapchat Bachelor, which involves creating a group chat with potential love interests.

Individuals have been inviting strangers that they’ve had some sort of interaction with online, whether it’s been on Tinder or another social media platform, onto the Snapchat Bachelor. Here’s an example of one person’s search for love:

The Snapchat message says:

You might be wondering why you just got added to a group chat full of strangers. You all have one thing in common, you swiped right on me on [Tinder] which means you are eligible as a candidate for the Snapchat Bachelor! Let me tell you, I cannot be more excited to be your Snapchat Bachelor. Love is the greatest feeling you can feel, and I’m not going to stop until I find that perfect someone. And I’m not talking about that perfect person, but the perfect person for me. And I don’t know if this is going to end the way I hope. It’s so common for relationships to fail but I have to be willing to put myself out there and be willing to have my heart broken. So please, I would love it if you introduced yourself and let’s learn about each other!

Here’s another Snapchat Bachelor that was set up:

Quarantine has made my brother make a bachelor show on Snapchat… I will keep updates if he find his future wife… what am I a part of 😂😪 pic.twitter.com/JdHFUCiPxN — B̾r̾y̾n̾l̾e̾y̾ (@brynley_) April 6, 2020

It reads:

You might be wondering why you got added to a group full of strangers. You all have one thing in common. You swiped right on Tinder/Facebook dating/met me [in real life]. This makes you a candidate for the first season of the Snapchat quarantine Bachelor. I am not here to (expletive), but instead find my future wife and propose by the time this lockdown is over. Most of you will not receive a rose, but one of you will receive a husband. I have added a couple of producers to the show, but that will come into play later. So go ahead and get to know each other, the first rose ceremony is in one week from today. If you are seeing someone you may leave now.

Here is one more Snapchat Bachelor:

you've seen the bachelor, but have you seen the snapchat bachelor? 🌹 pic.twitter.com/MWKdQRgpRF — Noe Ureste (@n4ureste) April 6, 2020

The post reads:

[Ya’ll] might be wondering why you have all been put in a group chat with strangers, which is understandable, but the reason I brought ya’ll 10 together was to create the Snapchat Bachelor. I may or may not find my true love but we will have fun with it, so mingle amongst each other and please introduce yourself.

