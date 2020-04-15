Stimulus Check Payments: Online Banking Down for Many

Many banks’ online platforms have gone down on April 15 as millions of Americans check their accounts to see if they’ve received a COVID-19 stimulus check. Starting on Wednesday morning, banks all over the U.S. reported outages on their websites and apps as people started logging on to their accounts to access stimulus payments.

Over 80 million Americans were expected to receive a stimulus payment of $1,200 or more today in their bank account, according to the U.S. Treasury Department. The majority of eligible Americans who filed taxes in the 2018 or 2019 tax year would receive $1,200 or more, either as a direct deposit or a mailed check depending on their past tax returns.

Issues Have Been Reported With a Number of Major American Banks, Including PNC & SunTrust

Issues have been reported with U.S. Bank, PNC, SunTrust, BB&T and Fifth Third Bank. Downdetector also mentioned that Citi and JPMorgan Chase experienced outages throughout the day. Most banks have released statements about the situation.

SunTrust posted an update on Twitter about the situation:

The company wrote: “We’re working to quickly resolve the mobile banking & 800# issues that some clients are experiencing. We understand how important it is for you to have access to your account info, especially now. We apologize & appreciate your patience. Check back here for updates.”

U.S. Bank said in a statement to Fox2 that it was aware of the issue: “We are aware that some of our customers are reporting intermittent issues when trying to log in to their accounts via usbank.com and our mobile app. We appreciate their patience as our teams investigate this matter.”

The PNC spokesperson, Marcey Zwiebel, said: “Like other banks, PNC customers have experienced intermittent mobile and care center access today. This is the result of an unprecedented volume of customers using these channels to check their accounts for Economic Impact Payments and other forms of financial hardship relief. Our technical teams are engaged, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work as quickly as we can to address the issue.”

A spokesperson for Fifth Third, Ed Loyd, told one news outlet: “We are currently experiencing intermittent and temporary issues with some of our applications and phone lines. We are working as quickly as possible to restore these services for affected customers. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”



Americans Took to Social Media to Express Their Frustrations With the Outages

Many Americans took to social media to voice their displeasure with the banking outages. One U.S. Bank customer posted:

They wrote: “U.S. Bank. You need to tell your customers what is going on right now. Mobile and browser banking logins are both failing, and you’ve clearly shut down your 1800 service line. The only info I can find is people like me asking what is happening.”

Another posted that Capital One banking was also down:

The user wrote: “Now Capital One banking is down and they are fixing technical issues . Hope you all are fixing the issue as to when my stimulus check will be deposited.”

Another shared a meme of The Office to express their feelings about the outage:

She wrote: “When everyone is tweeting about getting their free money but your online banking service is down.”

