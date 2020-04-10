Washington Post Reporter Darran Simon Found Dead at Home: Report

It has been reported that Washington Post journalist Darran Simon was found dead in his D.C. apartment on Thursday, April 9. The news was reported by the Washingtonian — according to the outlet, a newsroom memo from Tracy Grant, the Washington Post’s managing editor for staff development and standards, confirmed Simon’s death. His cause of death has not been announced.

Simon joined the Washington Post in late January as a reporter focusing on D.C. government and politics. He was 43 years old, born in London and grew up in Guyana, New York and New Jersey.

The newsroom memo started by confirming that Darran Simon was found dead in his apartment.

Grant’s message spoke about Darran’s time with Washington Post:

Darran joined us as a DC government and politics reporter last month from CNN. He made an immediate impact on his arrival. Darran proved himself to be dogged, as when asking Mayor Bowser questions at her daily press briefings, and deeply humane, as when he told the story of a former “Jeopardy” contestant who died of covid-19. He was entrusted to write several of Metro’s coronavirus leadalls, in large part because he worked so well with everyone and because he was a clear and fluid writer.

Grant’s newsroom memo acknowledged the difficult time employees are already facing, and provided them with resources to cope with the sudden loss of their colleague. She said: “Our sympathy goes out to Darran’s family; we will share information about how best to express your condolences shortly.”

Before the Washington Post, Simon Worked at CNN as a Senior Writer

Before starting his new job with the Washington Post, Simon worked at CNN Digital as a senior writer. As per his CNN bio, Smith was involved in covering many major stories “from the rebuilding of public schools in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina to mudslides and wildfires in California and violence in Camden, New Jersey.”

Before his time with CNN, Simon worked for different publications, including Newsday, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Times-Picayune and The Miami Herald.

Simon was a journalism graduate University of Rhode Island and Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and a Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma 2019 Ochberg Fellow.

