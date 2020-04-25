Watch: The Rolling Stones New Number 1 Song, ‘Living In A Ghost Town’

The Rolling Stones released their first new original song in eight years, called “Living in a Ghost Town.” It’s a fitting song for people across the world who are grappling with living more isolated lives due to the coronavirus pandemic. The song and video were released on Thursday. By Saturday the song had already made it to number one on iTunes.

While the lyrics and timeless, bluesy sound of the Rolling Stone’s new song is apropos for living life on lockdown, the song was written and recorded over a year ago, according to members of the band.

In the Rolling Stones nearly 60-year history, the group that some consider the best rock ‘n’ roll band of all time has only had eight number one hits on Billboard, with the last one being “Miss You” in 1978. “Start Me Up” made it to number two in 1981.

You can watch the Rolling Stones’ new video here:

The Rolling Stones – Living In A Ghost Town (Official Video)The official video for Living In A Ghost Town by The Rolling Stones Listen to Living In A Ghost Town: https://RollingStones.lnk.to/GhostTownVD Lyrics I'M A GHOST LIVING IN A GHOST TOWN I'M A GHOST LIVING IN A GHOST TOWN YOU CAN LOOK FOR ME BUT I CAN’T BE FOUND YOU CAN SEARCH FOR ME I HAD TO GO UNDERGROUND LIFE WAS SO BEAUTIFUL THEN WE ALL GOT LOCKED DOWN FEEL A LIKE GHOST LIVING IN A GHOST TOWN ONCE THIS PLACE WAS HUMMING AND THE AIR WAS FULL OF DRUMMING THE SOUNDS OF CYMBALS CRASHING GLASSES WERE ALL SMASHING TRUMPETS WERE ALL SCREAMING SAXOPHONES WERE BLARING NOBODY WAS CARING IF IT'S DAY OR NIGHT I'M A GHOST LIVING IN A GHOST TOWN I'M GOING NOWHERE SHUT UP ALL ALONE SO MUCH TIME TO LOSE JUST STARING AT MY PHONE EVERY NIGHT I AM DREAMING THAT YOU'LL COME AND CREEP IN MY BED PLEASE LET THIS BE OVER NOT STUCK IN A WORLD WITHOUT END PREACHERS WERE ALL PREACHING CHARITIES BESEECHING POLITITIANS DEALING THIEVES WERE HAPPY STEALING WIDOWS WERE ALL WEEPING THERES NO BEDS FOR US TO SLEEP IN ALWAYS HAD THE FEELING IT WOULD ALL COME TUMBLING DOWN I’M A GHOST LIVING IN A GHOST TOWN YOU CAN LOOK FOR ME BUT I CAN’T BE FOUND WE’RE ALL LIVING IN A GHOST TOWN LIVING IN A GHOST TOWN WE WERE SO BEAUTIFUL I WAS YOUR MAN ABOUT TOWN LIVING IN THIS GHOST TOWN IT ISN’T ANY FUN IF I WANT A PARTY IT’S A PARTY OF ONE Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=TheRollingStones Mailing List: https://the-rolling-stones.lnk.to/SignUpID Website: http://www.rollingstones.com/ Shop: http://smarturl.it/RollingStonesStores http://www.bravadousa.com/rollingstones http://www.facebook.com/therollingstones http://twitter.com/RollingStones https://www.instagram.com/therollingstones Music video by The Rolling Stones performing Living In A Ghost Town. © 2020 Promotone B.V., under exclusive licence to Universal International Music B.V. 2020-04-23T18:00:10.000Z

Guitarist Keith Richards Said He & Frontman Mick Jagger Decided the Song Needed to be Released Early

In a short video posted on Instagram, Richards told the story of recording the song over a year ago in L.A for a new album the band is working on.

Stones singer Mick Jagger also posted a Twitter video talking about the song’s release.

The Stones were in the studio recording new material before the lockdown & one song – Living In A Ghost Town – we thought would resonate through the times we’re living in. It’s out at 5pm BST today and you can hear the track and interview on @Beats1 now! https://t.co/MkrRESZwY6 pic.twitter.com/4rHPctkwws — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 23, 2020

Jagger told apple music the song, “wasn’t written for now, but it was just one of those odd things,” he said. “It was written about being in a place which was full of life but is now bereft of life so to speak.” Jagger said he did go back and do a couple of minor rewrites, “Some of it was a little bit weird and a bit too dark,” he laughs. He said, “It was semi-humorous you know. And then it got less humorous.”

Here are some of the lyrics:

But I can’t be found/You can search for me/I had to go underground/Life was so beautiful/Then we all got locked down/Feel like a ghost/Living in a ghost town So much time to lose/Just staring at my phone/Every night I am dreaming/That you’ll come and creep in my bed/Please let this be over/Not stuck in a world without end Preachers were all preaching/Charities beseeching/Politicians dealing/Thieves were happy stealing/Widows were all weeping/There’s no beds for us to sleep in/Always had the feeling/It will all come tumbling down Living in this ghost town/Ain’t having any fun/If I want a party/It’s a party of one

The Stones 2020 ‘No Filter’ Tour Is on Hold Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

The band was slated to embark on a 15 city U.S. concert tour this summer but had to put the tour on hold due to coronavirus concerns. New dates are not yet determined. The Rolling Stones have remained a touring band for the expanse of their nearly six decades together. According to Concert Archives, the group has played 1,813 concerts since 1962.

The band posted on their website, “We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together — and we’ll see you very soon.” — Mick, Keith, Charlie and Ronnie

