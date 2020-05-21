Active Shooter Lockdown Near Naval Air Station, Corpus Christi

Preliminary reports are emerging of the presence of an active shooter near the north gate of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas.

NAS’ official Facebook page posted confirmation that their Naval Security Forces responded to an active shooter at 6:15 this morning.

The US Navy Information Office said in a statement the shooter had been “neutralized” by 7:30am, and that state and local law enforcement were investigating.

The Daily Mail reports the guman “opened fire near a base entrance.”

First responders on the scene advised those in the vicinity to remain indoors and away from windows.

The naval airbase is currently in lockdown.

Paul McCleary, journalist at Breaking Defense, said on Twitter one Security Force member was injured, and all gates on the installation remained closed while first responders processed the scene.

Shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi this morning leaves one injured: pic.twitter.com/v0n07ztfMS — paul mcleary (@paulmcleary) May 21, 2020

Corpus Christi Police have confirmed the incident on their Facebook page.

Texas A&M University issued a “code blue” and a warning to avoid campus and the surrounding areas.