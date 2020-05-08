Cancel Rent Movement: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Cancel Rent Movement is a grassroots effort demanding the temporary cancelation of rent, mortgage, and utility payments amid the growing job losses sweeping the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Newly released figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show joblessness has reached 14.7%, the highest it’s been since the 1930s, according to The Balance. The BLS reported that 20.5 million people lost their jobs in April, and Marketwatch says that 33 million people have filed for unemployment since mid-March.

According to Cancel Rent’s website, “Our homes, health, and collective safety and futures are on the line. Millions of us don’t know how we are going to pay our rent, mortgage, or utilities on May 1st, yet landlords and banks are expecting payment as if it’s business as usual. It’s not.”

Here is what you need to know about the Cancel Rent movement.

1. The Organizers Have Several Demands That They Say Would Ensure Safe Healthy Homes for All During the Pandemic ‘& Beyond’

The Cancel Rent movement wants rent, mortgage and utilities payment forgiveness for the “duration of the public health and economic crisis for all renters, homeowners and small businesses, and ensure a 3-month recovery period.”

The movement —also dubbed, “Beyond Recovery” — calls for the release of more inmates from jails and prisons if they meet certain criteria in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in detention facilities — specifically the elderly and ill, and those who are nearly done with their sentences. Cancel Rent organizers also call for the release of people being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Another demand of the group is for “the local, state and federal governments to turn all vacant units into safe homes for people experiencing homelessness or needing healthy housing now.”

Utilities should be free during the public health crisis, according to the Cancel Rent movement, who say that “water, gas, electric, phone and internet are vital to our personal and collective health,” and any current utility service shut-offs should be suspended indefinitely for all households, regardless of ability to pay.”

2. Cancel Rent Organizers Want People to Contact Lawmakers & Tell Them to Pass the Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act of 2020

22 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the past month, and rent is due again in two weeks. My Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act will fully cancel — not suspend — rent and mortgage payments through the pandemic. #CancelRent — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 17, 2020

A bill was filed in the House of Representatives on April 17 that would “suspend obligations of residential renters and mortgagors to make payments during the COVID-19 emergency, and for other purposes.”

Cancel Rent says people should reach out to their representatives and ask them to vote for the legislation.

Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar sponsored the bill with 8 other co-sponsors. The bill has not yet moved to any committees for consideration and is still only in the introduction stage. One co-sponsor, Washington’s Pramila Jayapal tweeted, “No one should be expected to make rent and mortgage payments during such turbulent economic times, and that’s why I’m a proud co-sponsor of this bill.”

If passed, the Rent and Mortgage Cancelation Act would suspend rent and mortgage payments without penalty or expectation of payback later. Lack of payment would not influence your credit score. The bill would also require relief funds to be set up for landlords and lenders who would bear the brunt of not getting their rent and mortgage payments.

3. Part of Cancel Rent’s Demands Include Better Working Conditions & PPE for Essential Workers

The group says that the pandemic has called attention to what jobs are among the most essential, and it’s not the Elon Musks and Richard Bransons of the world.

“The COVID-19 crisis is showing clearly who the most essential workers are in our world – and it’s not the CEOs and the 1%. It’s the teachers, the warehouse workers, the nurses, the domestic workers, the home health aides and service workers,” they wrote on their sign on page.

The group says because we see how important these jobs are to maintaining a functioning society, workers in these fields should be taken better care of, saying, “People doing essential work must be provided with the equipment that is necessary to keep them safe in addition to any necessary child or elder care for their loved ones.”

According to FEMA, for some essential workers the law ensures that their employers must provide personal protective equipment — such as healthcare workers — but other industries that wouldn’t normally need PPE don’t have laws in place to ensure they are provided things to keep them safe while they put themselves at risk by going to work every day, such as grocery store clerks or farmworkers.

FEMA makes recommendations for how industries should handle protecting their employees, but where there is no current law on PPE in some industries, employers may not take as many precautions as Cancel Rent organizers say they should.

The group demands, “All people, regardless of status, must have access to the resources they need to provide for their needs, safety and health.”

4. Hundreds of Thousands of People in the U.S. Are Participating in a Rent Strike

Cancel Rent isn’t the only group that is working toward some kind of resolution regarding people’s inability to pay their bills right now. A group called We Strike Together is asking people to pledge not to pay their rents or mortgages during the pandemic. They say nearly 200,000 people did not pay their housing bills on May 1.

They are calling for Rent/mortgage cancelation for the duration of the pandemic, the blocking of “corporations from swooping in and taking over property in ravaged communities,” and to end foreclosures and evictions during the crisis.

The group says 31% of people in the U.S did not pay their rent in April.

5. A Cancel Rent Organizer Said They’re Not Encouraging Renters to Strike

Barbara Rivera, an organizer of the Cancel the Rent Movement and a member of the City-Wide Tenant Union of Rochester told news station WROC, “Now our goal is to help any tenant that might need legal information, or just how to go about a rent strike. We’re not encouraging tenants to go on a rent strike, we’re just like making sure that they know what steps to take…I just think that right now, tenants more than ever need to be protected.”

While the #cancelrent movement seems to be picking up steam among social media users, it remains to be seen if it’s something that could realistically be done. Matt Howard with the Right to the City Alliance, a group that is behind the Cancel Rent movement told Heavy that in an email, “So far we have made more than 500 calls to legislators nationwide to Cancel Rent and Cancel Mortgages.”

According to the Atlantic, if it can be done it may help the economy in the long run.

“Canceling rent, radical though it sounds, would help low-income families keep their head above water, stabilize the housing market, and reduce the depth of the recession,” they reported.

