WATCH: Children With Riot Shields Stand Guard at Lenox Mall in Atlanta

Protests demanding justice following the death of George Floyd turned violent in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday night. Riots continued into the early morning hours with people smashing into the Target at Lenox Mall and looting the luxury Phipps Plaza in Buckhead.

During this time of unrest, a disturbing video was shared on Twitter that showed what appeared to be four kids in Army fatigues holding riot shields just outside Lenox Mall. The video, shared by user @foxwoundband, was posted at 2:12 a.m. local time in Atlanta and quickly garnered nearly 2 million views.

Warning: The video below contains explicit language.

Atlanta has deployed a child militia at Lenox Mall fitted with riot shields and batons. What the actual fuck is going on? pic.twitter.com/zTtmw5mDTN — Fox Wound (@foxwoundband) May 30, 2020

The kids shown in the video were standing in an incredibly dangerous area on Friday evening. An hour before the video was posted, Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted that they had reported to Lenox Mall to put out a fire set by protestors at Del Frisco’s Grille, which is located across the street from the kids’ location.

Fire at Del Frisco’s Grille across from Lenox Mall is out. Windows broken and damage to numerous fire trucks. Firefighters picking up hose to leave the scene. @Atlanta_Police and @FultonSheriff protecting firefighters. #AFRD #ATL #Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/dwXXDL3iHk — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) May 30, 2020

Chicago Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa also shared a video on Twitter that appeared to show children in Georgia dressed as armed soldiers on Friday night. The video was originally posted on social media by @young.jafar5. After these videos went viral, the term “Hitler Youth” started trending on Twitter.

It appears the state of Georgia, or someone with access to uniforms and guns, has deployed child soldiers to confront protestors in Atlanta. This is child abuse. Whoever is responsible must be held to account. pic.twitter.com/bpTFYGcmGA — Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa🌹 (@CDRosa) May 30, 2020

Earlier in the evening, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, in tandem with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, ordered Fulton County to be in an official State of Emergency and announced that they would be deploying 500 of Georgia’s National Guard “to protect people & property in Atlanta” and “make all state resources available to local leaders during this emergency situation.

During a press conference on Friday night, Lance Bottoms said, “What I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta. This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr. This is chaos.”

“A protest has purpose,” Lande Bottoms continued. “When Dr. King was assassinated, we didn’t do this to our city. If you want change in America, go and register to vote. … That is the change we need in this country.”

Protestors In Atlanta Smashed the Windows of the CNN Center & Set Fire to Cop Cars

BREAKING: Cops being attacked in lobby of CNN HQ in Atlanta; CNN newsroom employees are locked down floors above riotpic.twitter.com/7nijxhWiSV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020

While the planned protest in Atlanta started out as peaceful on May 29, after protestors moved from Centennial Park toward the city’s CNN Center, things turned violent. People were seen vandalizing CNN’s logo and smashing the windows of the front entrance.

That CNN sign has more swear words than The Wolf of Wall Street.#JusticeForGeorge #atlantaprotest pic.twitter.com/hwtZTDMGGR — Andrew Stow (@andrew_stow) May 30, 2020

Lance Bottoms spoke directly to the protestors in her city during a news conference Friday evening. She said, “You have defaced the CNN building. Ted Turner started CNN in Atlanta, 40 years ago because he believed in who we are as a city.”

Atlanta protestors just set a cop car on fire: pic.twitter.com/FCN52GZTaO — Human Rights Watch Watcher (@queeralamode) May 30, 2020

Violent Protests & Looting Took Place in Multiple Major Cities Across America on Friday Night

“You need to go home.” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz delivers a late night address to his state as protests over the death of George Floyd continue in Minneapolis and around the country. Follow live updates: https://t.co/SYSCXPMlDC pic.twitter.com/2WwCYF4qLZ — CNN (@CNN) May 30, 2020



On May 29, people gathered outside in Washington, D.C., Louisville, Los Angeles, New York, Denver, Pheonix, Memphis, and Columbus in reaction to the death of Floyd, a black man killed in Minneapolis after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck while three other officers stood by watching.

The harrowing scene led Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to give a press conference in the early hours of Saturday morning. Walz pleaded for protestors to go home and announced that 1,700 soldiers from the National Guard would be deployed in Minneapolis by Sunday to help cease the unrest in the city.

