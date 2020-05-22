WATCH: Heartwarming Video as Man Reunites With Donkey Post Coronavirus Lockdown

A Spanish man has posted a heartwarming video of his reunion with his beloved pet donkey as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Man was reunited with beast following a strict period of two-month lockdown in the country and was finally allowed to see his pet again as Spain entered phase 1 of lockdown lifting.

In the video, the man, Ismael Fernández, 38, can be heard calling to his donkey, Baldomera, nicknamed “Baldo,” in the hills of Southern Spain. The donkey, who appears to have been eagerly awaiting his master’s return, rushes out to greet him.

“Where’s my donkey? Where is she? Where have you been? Better yet, where have I been?”

The donkey then starts braying enthusiastically as the man begins to cry.

“I have also missed you,” Fernández goes on to say.

Huffington Post reported that it has been two months since Fernández last saw Baldomera, the family donkey.

According to Huffington Post, the reunion took place outside Fernández’s country home in El Borge. Sharing the video on Facebook, he wrote that he wasn’t embarrassed to be shown displaying tears as a sign of his unconditional love for his pet.

Baldomera was a retirement gift that Fernández gave to his father, Antonio, two years ago. The five-year-old donkey has his own Instagram account.

Metro reports that Fernández was unsure if Baldomera would recognize him after his brother had been taking care of the donkey and other animals on the rural property for an extended period of time in his absence.

People Are Getting Their Pets to Do Crazy Things During Lockdown & Are Posting the Results Online

Lockdown has inspired a host of humans to put their pets through their paces, and to take to social media to share the results.

The antics of one rat who likes to paint have been captured on Instagram.

According to Yahoo News, a pet rat from Manchester, U.K., has created art work selling for thousands of dollars.

His owner, Jess Indseth, 19, called her pet rat, Gus, a “mini Matisse” when he created artwork from a set of non-toxic children’s paint she bought.

The art has been sold on Etsy at $40 apiece and shipped to countries including South Korea and New Zealand.

Indseth said after purchasing Gus from a breeder in 2018, she quickly realized he was “much calmer” than her other pet rats, Boo and Dot.

Using Cheerios cereal as a method to train the rat to step on the paper, she found there was a market for his art when she posted examples to Instagram, and a buyer immediately emerged.

And according to My Modern Met, a group of rats belonging to 21-year-old U.K. student vet Steph Toogood have created a series of miniature masterpieces after being provided with tiny canvases and paints.

The vet encouraged her pets to start painting following the loss of one of her rats, Captain Jack Sparrow, in 2018.

“I thought it would be lovely for my boys to do something similar when they were with me to keep when they’re gone, so I got some mini canvases and paint, and they’ve created memorial pieces for me to keep,” she said.

Even British Artist Banksy Isn’t Immune to the Charms of Rats

The enfant terrible of the British art world, Banksy, known for his subversive publicity stunts, who usually prefers to display his work outdoors, has been inspired by the animal kingdom while staying safely inside during lockdown, the Daily Mirror reports.

Alongside the caption “my wife hates it when I work from home,” the spotlight-shunning artist shared a series of images of his bathroom covered in his rat sketches from previous artworks.

