COVID-19 Stimulus Check Second Round: When Will the Next Round of Payments Be, if at All?

There might be a second round of COVID-19 stimulus payments going out to Americans in the weeks to come, but it isn’t guaranteed. What’s more, millions of Americans still haven’t received their first stimulus check, and may have to wait for several months before they see any payment from the government.

Though millions of Americans have reported receiving their stimulus payments via direct deposit in recent weeks, just as many have spoken out about not receiving their payment as expected. In some cases, Americans reported not even being able to log into the IRS portal, which allows people to track the status of their check.

Those hoping for future rounds of stimulus payments do have reason for optimism: the Trump administration is considering adding stimulus payments into a future stimulus package, one economic advisor reports.

Here’s what you need to know:

White House Economic Advisor Confirms the Administration Might Recommend More Stimiulus Checks for the American People

On Tuesday, White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett confirmed that the Trump administration is looking into whether or not Americans should receive a second round of stimulus checks, due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think that’s something that we are studying very carefully, that I know that people in the House are as well,” he said, per The Hill. “I expect it is very likely there will be a phase four deal and we’re going to be speaking with the president throughout the week about what he thinks should be in there.”

Congress has already approved multiple stimulus packages in the last month. The most recent one, a $484 billion package aimed at replenishing a small business lending program and providing support for hospitals and testing efforts, was signed by Trump last week.

According to a recent survey by Simply Wise, a financial blog, 63% of Americans will need another stimulus payment within three months. For 15% of those polled, another check is already needed, in order for them to keep paying bills. Of course, other polls show a far more dire situation, and the record numbers of unemployment applications reflect just how many Americans are now out of work.

For those hoping to receive another stimulus payment ASAP, there’s one small thing you can do to ensure you get the payment as quick as humanly possible: register direct deposit with the IRS, if you haven’t already. You can do this by using the Get My Payment portal on the IRS website, or by filing your 2019 tax form and including your direct deposit information, if you haven’t already.

