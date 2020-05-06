Facebook Album Challenge: What It Is & How to Do It

Challenges are plentiful in the world of social media, and they can range from doing some sort of dance to an act of kindness. Challenges usually appear on platforms like TikTok or Instagram, but Facebook has its own challenges as well.

The Facebook Album Challenge is a great way to shows friends and family another side of you that they may not know. Many people interpret music differently, and they connect to certain types of music and artists. This challenge is a great way to show Facebook friends the kind of music you listen to, and the albums that have inspired your taste in music.

You may be wondering, what is the Facebook Album Challenge and how do you do it? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s what you need to know about the Facebook Album Challenge:

What Is the Facebook Album Challenge?

The Facebook Album Challenge gives someone an opportunity to share the music albums that have influenced their taste in music. The challenge is also called the 10 Most Influential Albums Challenge, because participants will share their ten favorite albums on Facebook.

Sometimes it’s hard to put into words how certain music makes you feel, and why it does. In the Facebook Album Challenge, when you post the album you don’t need to explain why you’ve chosen it.

How to Participate in the Facebook Album Challenge?

It’s fairly easy to participate in the Facebook Album Challenge. All it takes is a bit of dedication and the ability to find the album cover of your choosing online.

To start, find an album cover online, save a picture of it, and then post the photo on your Facebook page. When you’re posting it, don’t write the album name, band name, or anything. After you post the first album, you’ll need to do post another album photo nine days in a row.

To participate properly in the Facebook Album Challenge, you will need to share an album photo for ten days straight. Remember, the albums are completely up to you — it can be an album from the same artist.

Just like most challenges, one of the best parts is getting your friends and family involved. Don’t forget to nominate another friend to participate in the Facebook Albums Challenge!

READ NEXT: Kirsten Vaughn: Indiana Mechanic Says She Was Fired for Making OnlyFans Page