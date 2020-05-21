FedEx Says It Did Not Fire Two Men After #BoycottFedEx Started Trending

Two former delivery men from Georgia said they were fired from FedEx after posting a video of an encounter with a customer who they allege threatened to “whoop their black asses.” However, a FedEx representative, responding to an author at Newsweek, said the two were still employed.

Jamali, the Newsweek author, said that FedEx told him the two men were subcontractors.

Some good news for @Toniob38, the FedEx driver in the viral video. I asked @FedEx spox if she could confirm he and his partner had been fired. Here’s their response: “While we conduct this investigation FedEx will provide employment for these drivers.” #FedEx pic.twitter.com/GfKc6PBWeu — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) May 21, 2020

The man who posted the video on Twitter said he and his fellow employee — who were identified as Anthony and Felinzay in a GoFundMe page — were delivering a package to the customer in the video when he suddenly became belligerent.

Update FedEx called and told me to take down this video and fired both of us Today .. I’m reposting this video because people like him doesn’t matter white or any race should never disrespect essential workers putting their lives in jeopardy especially with this covid-19 pic.twitter.com/Fw0S5gNRso — antonio (@Toniob38) May 20, 2020

A GoFundMe page for the Two Has Raised Nearly $40,000

The two have started a GoFundMe page that has already raised more than $37,000 toward its $45,000 goal.

The GoFundMe page, which says it was set up by Everything Georgia, reads:

All we did was deliver his package, he was in the house at the time. It was a quick stop and as soon as we were leaving he ran out his house cursing and threatening us. While we were looking confused we just apologized for being on his yard but he keep going on then kept saying he would whoop our black asses and then he told his wife to call the cops. That’s when he pulled out his phone playing victim and that’s when I recorded. Idk what the police did but I posted this video because we go through racism everyday on that route in Leesburg but he was the first one to actually come up and actually threaten us.

