Who Is Carolyn Gombell? Why ‘Justice for Carolyn’ Is Trending on Twitter

The hashtag “Justice for Carolyn” started trending on Twitter after God, one of the most popular parody accounts on the social media website, tweeted out out the following message to its 6.1 million followers. God tweeted, “Donald Trump killed his personal assistant, Carolyn Gombell, in October 2000. He strangled her because he’d gotten her pregnant and was threatening to tell the press. Then he bribed NYPD Police Chief Bernie [Kerik] to cover it up. IT’S TIME TO INVESTIGATE. #JusticeForCarolyn.”

“FACT: Carolyn Gombell’s mother has AN AUDIO RECORDING of her daughter the night before she was killed saying, “If something happens to me it was Donald,'” God tweeted. “FACT: Forensics at first tentatively matched the residual thumbprints found on Carolyn’s neck as ‘matching’ Trump’s own (small) hands, but that finding was later amended and officially ruled ‘inconclusive.'”

God continued his thread of tweets writing, “FACT: In his 2009 autobiography “One Good Cop,” Kerik referred to ‘a certain well-known real-estate magnate’ for whom he had ‘made certain inconvenient facts disappear’ (page 243). By the way, it’s also interesting that Carolyn’s New York roommate Michelle White ‘committed suicide’ by jumping in front of a subway train NOT TWO WEEKS LATER.”

“And OF COURSE you won’t find any reference to this stuff online. It’s called a cover-up, people. Don’t be naive,” God’s account tweeted. “For her parents. For her friends. For the country. For democracy. For truth. For the fiancé she was two weeks from marrying. But most of all… for her. #JusticeForCarolyn.”

Carolyn Gombell Is Not a Real Person: #JusticeforCarolyn Is a Campaign Against Twitter Refusing to Delete Trump’s Tweets Accusing Joe Scarborough of Murdering Lori Klausitis

Over Memorial Day Weekend, Donald Trump tweeted, “A lot of interest in this story about Psycho Joe Scarborough. So a young marathon runner (Lori Klausitis) just happened to faint in his office, hit her head on his desk, & die? I would think there is a lot more to this story than that? An affair? What about the so-called investigator? Read story!”

The attached article to Trump’s tweet Trump was a story that made unproven accusations about Klausutis’ death. Back in July 2001, Klausutis died at age 28 while working at the Florida office of then-Congressman Joe Scarborough, who now works as a host for MSNBC.

Following Trump’s tweets, Klausutis’ husband Timothy wrote a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hoping for removal of the tweets falsely accusing Scarborough of murdering on May 21. However, Twitter has declined his request. As reported by The Washington Post, no foul play is suspected in the death of Klausutis. A medical examiner ruled her death to be accidental.

Timothy mentioned in his letter that his late wife “had an undiagnosed heart condition”, and wrote what the president tweeted has taken the memory of Klausitis and “perverted it for perceived political gain… my wife deserves better.”

“Her passing is the single most painful thing that I have ever had to deal with in my 52 years and continues to haunt her parents and sister,” Timothy continued. “I have mourned my wife every day since her passing. There has been a constant barrage of falsehoods, half-truths, innuendo and conspiracy theories since the day she died. I realize that may sound like an exaggeration, unfortunately, it is the verifiable truth. Because of this, I have struggled to move forward with my life.”

“These conspiracy theorists, including most recently the President of the United States, continue to spread their bile and misinformation on your platform disparaging the memory of my wife and our marriage,” Timothy wrote.

Trump Tweeted About the ‘Cold Case’ Against ‘Psycho Joe’ Scarborough Again on Tuesday & While Twitter Issued an Apology, They Did Not Delete the Tweets

Trump’s attacks on Scarborough continued on May 26. He tweeted:

The opening of a Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough was not a Donald Trump original thought, this has been going on for years, long before I joined the chorus. In 2016 when Joe & his wacky future ex-wife, Mika, would endlessly interview me, I would always be thinking… about whether or not Joe could have done such a horrible thing? Maybe or maybe not, but I find Joe to be a total Nut Job, and I knew him well, far better than most. So many unanswered & obvious questions, but I won’t bring them up now! Law enforcement eventually will?

The tweets were not deleted by Twitter, but a spokesperson for the social media site offered up the following apology statement to FOX News: “We are deeply sorry about the pain these statements, and the attention they are drawing, are causing the family. We’ve been working to expand existing product features and policies so we can more effectively address things like this going forward, and we hope to have those changes in place shortly.”

