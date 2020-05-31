Actor John Cusack Says Chicago PD Attacked Him With Batons [VIDEO]

As protests demanding justice following the death of George Floyd take place in major cities across America, peaceful rallies turned violent in Chicago on Saturday. Videos shared on social media showed protestors clashing with police and people looting numerous shops located in The Magnificent Mile area on May 30.

Walking the streets of Chicago as a peaceful protestor, actor John Cusack, who’s been sharing personal videos on Twitter of the Windy City getting ripped apart by violence. On Saturday night, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a city-wide curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice, however, Cusack ignored the order to film a car burning in streets.

The 53-year-old actor, who was born in Evanston, Illinois tweeted, “Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike. Ahhm [here’s] the audio.”

While watching the Say Anything star’s video, which was posted at 10:46 p.m. local time, you can hear police yelling, “Get out of here! Let’s go! Get the f*** out of here, now!” In response, Cusack says, “Alright, I’m going!”

Cusack was not injured in the scuffle. At 1:24 a.m. local time he tweeted, “Packing it in – I hope people try to stay safe – it’s truly terrible out there – but that’s what I saw today.” He also tweeted out a video of the group of officers whom he said, “gently tuned up his bike with batons.”

Earlier in the evening, Cusack shared a series of photos and videos of Chicago. He tweeted, “It’s nasty as f*** out there. Everyone is on edge things burning- open looting – magnificent mile- and all over.” He also shared videos vandalism, a Whole Foods getting looted, and a woman trying to smash a window.

After Cusack saw that the Chicago Bridge being lifted so protestors wouldn’t be able to cross over he tweeted, “From what I’ve seen seem – with the exception of the rush to stop [the] mayhem in front of Trump’s s***hole tower – and some pepper spray that hit us- Chicago PD – is not escalating compared to other cities – the protesters are furious -Just reporting what I have personally seen today – I obviously don’t have a full picture.”

Police & Protestors Violently Clashed In Chicago & In Cities Across the United States on Saturday

The harrowing scene in Chicago was not unique to the Windy City. What was supposed to be peaceful protests turned into riots not just in Chicago, and Minneapolis, where police officer Derek Chauvin killed Floyd, but people in Washington, D.C., where The White House was briefly put on lockdown the night before, Louisville, Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Denver, Pheonix, Memphis, and Columbus, were all taking to the streets in the name of Floyd.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown and Lightfoot spoke out against the violent protests taking place in their city. Brown noted that they were still investigating the looting which took place on Friday evening, during which over 100 protestors were arrested, as reported by The Patch.

Lightfoot announced on Saturday, “What started out as a peaceful protest has now devolved into criminal conduct,” Lightfoot said. “I’ve watched as protesters hurled not just words or projectiles at our police department, but bottles of water, urine, and lord knows what else. I saw protesters armed with shovels, bats, hammers, and metal pipes… we’re going to give people space,” Lightfoot added, but “we won’t tolerate lawlessness.”

