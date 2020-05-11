Florida Woman Arrested for Refusing to Leave Miami Beach: Cops

Kimberlee Falkenstine, a 33-year-old Miami resident, was arrested on Sunday by Miami Beach police after protesting against COVID-19 orders. According to the Miami Herald, the police said that Falkenstine walked onto the sand at South Beach and refused to leave, sitting down with a sign that read, “we are free.”

The outlet obtained the arrest report, which stated that Falkenstine left a designated protest area in Lummus Park and walked past the signs and plastic barriers warning that the beach is closed. The police said that she “mentioned that the beach was for the public and that it was her right to be there.”

Falkenstine has been charged with resisting an officer without violence, trespassing after receiving a warning and violating an emergency order, as per the Miami-Dade County’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Falkenstine Was Ordered to Leave Multiple Times, According to Miami Beach Police

A Miami Beach police spokesperson, Ernesto Rodriguez, said that Falkenstine was warned “multiple times” to leave the beach, and approached her a few times before finally handcuffing her at around 4 p.m. The arrest report states that at this point, she “dropped her dead weight and [refused] to move,” so the officers picked her up and carried her to the police car.

After her arrest, she was brought to the Miami Beach police station and then Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. She is being held on a $2,500 bond according to the Miami-Dade County’s website.

Access to the beaches in Miami-Dade County has been prohibited since March 19 following an emergency order aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. South Florida has been hit particularly hard by the virus compared to other parts of the state. The Florida Department of Health stats show that 487 deaths in the state have been residents of the county, out of 1,721 recorded deaths.

The Incident Was Captured on Video & Shared on Facebook By One of the Protest Organizers

Footage of Falkenstine’s arrest was shared to Facebook by Chris Nelson, one of the organizers of the protest at Lummus Park:

At the beginning of the video, Falkenstine is asked about her plan and she answers: “My plan is to show people that they’re free.” She adds, “the beach doesn’t belong to the government, it doesn’t belong to the mayor, it doesn’t belong to anyone but the people.”

She says she wants to peacefully protest and put law enforcement in the position to make a tough choice. She later says, that officers “don’t need to police the beach. This is a power trip, it has nothing to do with the virus.”

Falkenstine then climbs over the orange netting blocking access to the beach and walks down the access to the beach. It doesn’t take long for a patrol to pull up to her, but she’s too far away to hear the audio of that exchange. About 20 minutes into the video, the Miami Beach police arrive on scene. During an exchange with the officers, Nelson reveals that Falkenstine is a former law enforcement officer.

