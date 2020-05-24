Lake of the Ozarks: Video Shows Packed Pool at Missouri Tourist Spot Despite COVID-19

Over Memorial Day weekend, many people took to the popular Missouri vacation spot, the Lake of the Ozarks. A video of a pool party is being widely shared online because it shows hundreds of people packed in a pool ignoring social distancing guidelines.

A video of the pool party posted by Good Morning Arizona anchor Scott Pasmore has over 5 million views just 12 hours after it was posted:

One Twitter user shared a Snapchat video of another packed pool and this one racked up over 2.4 million views:

Many Have Been Posting on Social Media About the Packed Pool Party & Sharing Other Photos & Videos

Many others have also shared their own photos and videos of pool parties in the Lake of the Ozarks. One video posted to Twitter had the caption “Things seem to be ‘back to normal’ in the Ozarks.”

One user wrote: “Lake of the Ozarks. This weekend. We are still in a #pandemic, correct?” Another user wrote: “As the U.S. death toll from COVID nears 100,000, this is how people spent Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.”

One user shared some photos of the crowds:

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has been rolling out a phased plan to reopen the state. This plan allows gyms and hotel swimming pools to reopen, provided that people obey social distancing guidelines and that sanitization measures are strictly followed.

