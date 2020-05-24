Lake of the Ozarks: Video Shows Packed Pool at Missouri Tourist Spot Despite COVID-19

Over Memorial Day weekend, many people took to the popular Missouri vacation spot, the Lake of the Ozarks. A video of a pool party is being widely shared online because it shows hundreds of people packed in a pool ignoring social distancing guidelines.

A video of the pool party posted by Good Morning Arizona anchor Scott Pasmore has over 5 million views just 12 hours after it was posted:

No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks😳 #loto pic.twitter.com/Yrb4UNM64u — Scott Pasmore (@scottpasmoretv) May 24, 2020

One Twitter user shared a Snapchat video of another packed pool and this one racked up over 2.4 million views:

This video is on Snapchat in the Lake of the Ozarks? Unreal. What are we doing? pic.twitter.com/m0qsEQ4KLp — Max Baker (@maxbaker_15) May 24, 2020

Many Have Been Posting on Social Media About the Packed Pool Party & Sharing Other Photos & Videos

Many others have also shared their own photos and videos of pool parties in the Lake of the Ozarks. One video posted to Twitter had the caption “Things seem to be ‘back to normal’ in the Ozarks.”

Things seem to be “back to normal” in the Ozarks pic.twitter.com/mebRBZO3eu — Bolt Radio (@boltradioonline) May 24, 2020

One user wrote: “Lake of the Ozarks. This weekend. We are still in a #pandemic, correct?” Another user wrote: “As the U.S. death toll from COVID nears 100,000, this is how people spent Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.”

One user shared some photos of the crowds:

I don’t think health care workers, who have been risking their lives & working burnout hours for 3 months, should have to treat these pompous dumbasses who flocked (irony🐑)to Ocean City and Lake of the Ozarks this weekend. Never ceases to amaze me how selfish Americans can be pic.twitter.com/4j9uww0Itd — Rebecca Stewart (@BeckyStewart13) May 24, 2020

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has been rolling out a phased plan to reopen the state. This plan allows gyms and hotel swimming pools to reopen, provided that people obey social distancing guidelines and that sanitization measures are strictly followed.

