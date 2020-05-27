Larry Kramer, Playwright and Outspoken AIDS Activist Dead at 84

Writer, playwright, and outspoken AIDS activist Larry Kramer died in his Manhattan apartment on Wednesday, May 27. He was 84. Kramer’s husband, David Webster, said the cause of death was pneumonia, according to the New York Times.

In his life, Kramer developed a reputation as a fiery AIDS spokesperson who repeatedly berated the government and the gay community for their apathetic response to the epidemic. Kramer referred to the AIDS crisis as a holocaust throughout his life and wrote the book, Reports from the Holocaust: The Making of an AIDS Activist, in 1989. His career as a writer for the stage, the screen, and the library shelf put the AIDS epidemic front and center, and his aggressive work for AIDS organizations was credited with “putting medical treatment in the hands of patients” by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Here’s what you need to know about Larry Kramer:

Kramer Was Diagnosed With HIV in 1988 and Struggled With Health Crises Later in Life

According to the New York Times, Kramer was diagnosed with HIV in 1988 and faced health challenges during his life. In December 2001, Kramer underwent a liver transplant surgery. Initially, Kramer was rejected from the Mount Sinai transplant list and his struggle to get on an organ transplant list highlighted the prejudice against HIV-positive patients. Up until 1996, HIV patients were not considered appropriate transplant candidates, according to the New York Times, because their infection was likely to severely shorten their lifespan.

At the time of Kramer’s transplant, the Transplantation Institute in Pittsburgh had performed only nine organ transplants for HIV-positive patients in recent years, more than any other transplant provider. On December 21, Kramer successfully received a new liver from the Transplantation Institute, but not before Newsweek published a story about Kramer titled, “The Angry Prophet Is Dying.”

In 2001, Kramer’s brother, Arthur Kramer, seeded a major donation to Yale University to found the Larry Kramer Initiatives for Gay and Lesbian Studies, which operated until 2006.

Kramer Was a Literary Triathlete Who Wrote Passionately About the AIDS Epidemic

Kramer won widespread recognition during the 1960s, 70s, and 80s for his work as a screenwriter and his adamant activism in the AIDS epidemic. In 1969, Kramer wrote the screenplay for the cinematic adaptation of W.H. Lawrence’s Women in Love, which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Writing in 1971. In 1982, after years of involvement in the AIDS movement, Kramer co-founded the Gay Men’s Health Crisis, which “fights to end the AIDS epidemic and uplift the lives of all affected.”

These two passions collided in 1978 with the publication of Kramer’s novel, Faggots, which received many positive reviews. Then, in 1985, Kramer wrote The Normal Heart, a largely autobiographical account of Kramer’s life which debuted at The Public Theater to critical acclaim. The play had a nine-month run in the 80s before it was revived on the stage in 2011. In 2014, The Normal Heart was adapted for the screen and went on to win a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie. Kramer is credited for the screenplay alongside Ryan Murphy.

During His Fight Against the AIDS Epidemic, Kramer Called Anthony Fauci a Murderer

In an open letter published in the San Francisco Examiner in 1988, Kramer reamed Dr. Anthony Fauci, writing, “You are responsible for all government funded AIDS treatment research (sic). In the name of right, you make decisions that cost the lives of others. I call the decisions you are making acts of murder.”

The pair have since become grudging friends. Fauci credited ACT UP, an organization that Kramer was very involved with, for, “putting medical treatment in the hands of patients, changing medicine in this country, and getting drugs to more people faster.” As Fauci became a public figure in the White House Task Force this spring, Kramer wrote to the New York Times, “We are friends again,” adding, “I’m feeling sorry for how he’s being treated. I emailed him this, but his one line answer was, ‘Hunker down.'”

“Once you got past the rhetoric,” Dr. Fauci said in an obituary for the New York Times, “you found that Larry Kramer made a lot of sense, and that he had a heart of gold.”

Kramer Was Writing a Play About COVID-19 at the Time of His Death

In an interview with the New York Times in March, Kramer described his newest project; a play “about gay people having to live through three plagues.” In the Times account, the play is titled “An Army of Lovers Must Not Die” and the three plagues are AIDS, COVID-19, and the decline of the human body.

“”t’s been so long that I have been losing friends that it becomes surreal,” Mr. Kramer said. “We certainly had our experience,” he said in reference to his AIDS activism, “[b]ut I find it very hard to stay in touch with the outside world, because of the hardships we are all having to go through. You can read about everybody else’s experiences on Facebook, but it gets depressing after a while.”

“Show me a plague,” he wrote for the play according to the Times, “and I’ll show you the world!”