Nancy Arechiga: San Leandro Woman Arrested for Posting Racist Letters In Neighborhood

A woman in San Leandro, California, who was later identified by police as Nancy Arechiga, 52, was caught on camera posting a lengthy, handwritten racist letter on multiple neighbors’ doors over the weekend. One of the woman’s targeted victims, Trinny Wynn, shared photos of the woman, along with pictures of the xenophobic letter, to help identify the white woman seen on camera.

Wynn wrote on Facebook, “This happened today, a white woman wearing a USA beanie targeted People of color homes with this letter at their front doors. This occurred in a quiet and well diverse middle-class community in San Leandro. My family’s house was also targeted… We were able to capture all this on camera. There is no room for this hateful and despicable behavior in this society. If you recognize this woman, please report it to the police.”

The letter, which was dated May 22, reads: “We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, inspire domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

With certain words underlined for emphasis, Arechiga wrote, “If you are a woman or man and was born in other country, return, go back, to your land immediately, fast, with urgency. If you are a woman was born in other Country takes your children with you, under 21 years old. Consider a Bless of God.”

Closing out the note, Arechiga urges her neighbors to move out of their house so a white person can move in. She writes, “Do ordain to you to leave this house. One American, white, brace, that serves the Nation of USA is going to live here.”

On Twitter, Bob Rutledge posted about a second letter getting posted. He tweeted, “An hour ago Ms. Wynn added this photo of a second letter, posted (on May 21) on a tree near her home: “You have until [Saturday] 10:30am to leave this country. In this place no asian allowed.”

Arechiga was Arrested For Posting ‘Inappropriate Messages That Instilled Fear and Intimidation’

Let's help identify this woman who went to the house of an Asian American in San Leandro, CA and posted a note that tells people "born in other country" to “go back to your land inmediately” & that “One American, white, brave, that serves the Nation of USA is going to live here". pic.twitter.com/pDVZYdMO9I — BAY161 (@Bay_161) May 23, 2020



San Leandro is a large suburban town in Alameda County, located on the eastern shore of the San Francisco Bay. The Mayor of San Leandro, Pauline Cutter, released the following statement on Saturday:

“I am aware of reports that a woman was posting flyers containing anti-Asian message at residences and public places in our community yesterday. I’d like to commend our Police Department for taking this situation extremely seriously. They were able to identify the person responsible within a matter of hours and take appropriate action right away.”

“The City of San Leandro is committed to being a welcoming place for everyone. There is no place for hate in our community.”

Former Mayor Stephen Cassidy was also involved in tracking down Arechiga, as that’s who Rutledge tweeted out to for help. Cassidy responded to Rutledge’s tweet saying, “Thanks Bob for the message. I have forwarded the Facebook post to the Chief of Police and copied Mayor Cutter on my message. I requested that an investigation be undertaken of the perpetrator for committing a hate crime.”

Nancy Arechiga. Good job San Leandro! pic.twitter.com/36RDG2NFqk — 🦄Laura Scarborough (@Nicurnmama) May 24, 2020

The San Leandro Police Department put out a letter to the community on Saturday saying the woman was identified as Nancy Arechiga, 52, a local resident of San Leandro, was arrested Friday evening. She was booked into Alameda County’s Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. However, due to coronavirus and its effect on the state’s bail schedule, Arichega was cited and released from custody.

San Leandro Police Police Lieutenant Isaac Benabou said, ” San Leandro is a community of beautifully diverse people, who share a common desire to live in harmony, and free from intimidation. We welcome people’s rights to express themselves, but not in a manner that infringes upon a community’s sense of security and wellbeing.”

READ NEXT: Alyssa Milano’s Perfect Response to Crochet Face Mask Backlash