WATCH: Praying Mantis vs. Murder Hornet Video Goes Viral

A viral video on May 7 seemingly showed a praying mantis battling a “murder” hornet. The video had garnered nearly 500,000 views within hours of being shared by the Twitter account Nature is Metal.

Nature is Metal is a relatively new Twitter account, joining the platform in October 2019. They say they offer the “darker side of nature” and offer a disclaimer in their bio, which reads: “WARNING: Contains graphic content involving wild animals killing, eating, and fighting for dominance.”

The video helped “Praying Mantis” become one of the top-trending topics on May 7, as people discussed the graphic video.

Darren Mays, an officer with the New York Police Department’s bee keepers unit, didn’t confirm if the video was real or fake, but said that he keeps the insect in his own backyard. “I order Praying Mantis eggs every year to keep in my yard to help fend off other flying insects,” he told Heavy.com in an exclusive statement. “They’re great to have around.”

The appearance of “murder hornets” was confirmed by the New York Times in early May. “They’re like something out of a monster cartoon with this huge yellow-orange face,” Susan Cobey, a bee breeder at Washington State University, told the Times.

Todd Murray, a WSU Extension entomologist and invasive species specialist, revealed to the Times the murder hornet could be a threat to honey bees, adding that the hornet is “shockingly large.”

While Americans might have started to hear about the murder hornets for the first time in May, they were originally seen in Washington state in December 2019 near the Canadian border by the Washington Department of Agriculture WSDA), the Times wrote.

Are Murder Hornets Dangerous?

Murder hornets originated from Japan, where they kill up to 50 people per year. They can sting through beekeeper suits and have venom that is nearly seven times more than a honey bee’s. They can sting more than once, the Times wrote, citing the report from Washington Department of Agriculture. To battle the Asian giant hornet, scientifically known as Vespa mandarinia, they are ordering special suits from China.

The hornets are most active at the end of summer and early fall, where the eat other large insects, including honey bees. Once they kill the adults bees, they go into the hive and feed on the pupae and larvae after killing adult bees.

The goal is to get rid of the murder hornets as fast as possible. “It’s a health hazard, and more importantly, a significant predator of honey bees,” Todd Murray, WSU Extension entomologist and invasive species specialist told, told the Times. “We need to teach people how to recognize and identify this hornet while populations are small so that we can eradicate it while we still have a chance.”

What’s It Like to Be Stung By a Murder Hornet?

YouTube personality Coyote Peterson filmed an 11-minute video where he showed himself getting stung by a giant hornet. He went to Japan to film the episode and 12 hours after the sting, he said his arm looked like a “fully pumped hot dog.” He added: “I think if you were to stick me with a fork right now my arm would explode.”

As noted by CBS News, researchers confirmed a sting from a murder hornet is filled with neurotoxins and painful. Even if someone is not allergic, multiple stings could lead to death.

“I don’t recommend it guys,” Peterson said in his video. “It has been an excruciating 12 hours.”

The video, which was originally uploaded in November 2018, now has more than 8 million views.

