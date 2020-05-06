Sean ‘DaDon’ Reed Shot Dead by Indianapolis Police During Facebook Live Video

On May 6, a shooting in Indianapolis was caught on Facebook Live. It was streamed on Sean “DaDon” Reed’s Facebook page, and the video shows Reed driving his car while being chased by police. He then parks the car, saying he’s at 62nd and Michigan streets and begins running, at which point gunshots are heard and his phone is dropped.

In the original live stream, the video continues for a few minutes with a blank screen until an investigator or detective approaches and turns it off. Reed’s condition is unclear at this time.

The original live stream has been removed by Facebook but a clip of it is available below. Warning: the video is graphic and may disturb viewers.

SEAN REED HIGH SPEED POLICE CHASE THIS IS FROM WHEN HE WAS IN THE CAR TO WHEN HE GOT MURDERED.Sean Reed High speed chase getting shot and killed by the police. This is sickening and he didn’t deserve to get shot!!!!! He was running away!!! 2020-05-06T23:13:36.000Z

The circumstances of the police chase and shooting are still unclear. Heavy has reached out to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for a statement but did not immediately hear back.

This story is still developing.

READ NEXT: Shelley Luther: Texas Salon Owner Gets 7 Days in Jail for Reopening

