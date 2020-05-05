South Carolina Woman Faces 30 Years in Prison for ‘Hand Licking’ at Grocery Store: Cops

Shenir Gibson Holliday is the South Carolina woman accused of licking her hands and then touching food items not once, but twice within a few days.

Officials say Holliday was caught on camera at a sandwich shop and a grocery store in Sumter County before police arrested her on May 2. The Sumter County Police Department says Holliday was administered a test for COVID-19. The results were not yet available.

Holliday faces multiple felony charges that, if convicted, carry the possibility of multiple decades in prison. As of May 5, she remained behind bars with bond set at $100,000.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Witnesses: Holliday Said ‘It’s In God’s Hands Now’ As She Left the Sandwich Shop Without Her Food

Investigators began working to identify Shenir Gibson Holliday after she visited the Sub Station II restaurant on Peach Orchard Road on April 27. Surveillance cameras at the sandwich shop were rolling as Holliday entered the shop. The Sumter County Sheriff’s department shared the video online and it can be seen here.

In the video, Holliday was seen touching her hands to her mouth as she approached the cashier. Police say Holliday licked her fingers before handing cash to the worker.

Holliday then touched the debit card machine and the barrier that separated customers from the workers. As Holliday next picked out a bag of chips, she was seen picking up more than one bag before making a selection. After filling up her drink cup, Holliday can be seen in the video placing something in the tip jar. Police say Holliday licked the quarters before depositing them in the jar.

The surveillance video next shows Holliday placing her bag of chips on the other side of the glass, in front of the workers preparing the sandwiches. She left the restaurant without taking her food. According to WYFF-TV, witnesses told investigators that before walking out of the shop, Holliday said, “It’s in God’s hands now.”

2. Police Said Holliday Pulled the Same Stunt at a Grocery Store Days Later

Holliday was arrested a few days after the incident at Sub Station II after police said she repeated the behavior at a grocery store. The Sumter Police Department received a call about a “suspicious person” at the IGA supermarket on Pinewood Road on May 2.

Police say they approached Holliday in the parking lot and realized she matched the description of the suspect from the Sub Station II surveillance video. The department said officers reviewed footage from inside IGA. Holliday was recorded licking her hands and coughing before touching food and freezer door handles inside the store. Police say she also performed this stunt in the dry food section.

Holliday was arrested and booked into the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

3. Holliday Is Facing Felony Charges For Food Tampering

Holliday is facing charges from both the city and the county for the two incidents at the sandwich shop and the grocery store. According to inmate records, Holliday is charged with two counts of aggravated breach of peace and two counts of food tampering.

Food tampering is classified as a felony in South Carolina. According to the legal code:

It is unlawful for a person to maliciously tamper with a human drug product or food item with the intent to do bodily harm to a person. A person who violates the provisions of this section is guilty of a felony and, upon conviction, must be imprisoned not more than twenty years.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s office noted that the aggravated breach of peace charge carries an additional maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars. Sumter Police said Holliday was also cited for violating the stay-at-home order. The charges are pending, according to public records with the Sumter County Third Judicial Circuit. The public record does not yet list an attorney for Holliday.

Holliday was being held on $100,000 bond. Bail for the breach of peace and food tampering charges was $25,000 apiece.

4. Holliday Was Banned From All Sub Station II Locations

Once she is released from custody, Holliday is banned from entering Sub Station II restaurants. According to the Sumter County Sheriff, she has been put on “trespass notice” by all of the chain’s locations.

The shop on Peach Orchard Road shared the news of Holliday’s arrest on social media and thanked police for their work in the investigation. The restaurant added that the health of both workers and customers was the shop’s top concern:

THEY CAUGHT HER! By now we are sure that you have heard of the despicable actions of this woman. We appreciate all of our customers. Please be assured that the safety of our customers and employees is important to us. It is why we have installed sneeze guards and are wearing masks while serving you. She was apprehended yesterday by Sumter City Police doing the same thing at the IGA. Several customers recognized her as “the person on FaceBook”. Thank you all for your concern over this matter. She is facing some very serious charges.

5. Holliday Has a History of Traffic Violations In Sumter County, South Carolina

Holliday has a history of arrests and citations in Sumter County, South Carolina, dating back to at least 2007. She has been charged at least 13 times with traffic violations. She has paid fines for all of the citations, records show.

According to public records listed on the Sumter County Third Judicial Circuit website, Holliday’s citations have included:

Failing to properly secure a young child in an appropriate child passenger restraint system (at least five citations between 2007 and 2011)

Failure to obey traffic-control devices

Seatbelt violation

Failure to yield right-of-way to approaching vehicles

