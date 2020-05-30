SpaceX NASA Launch Live Stream: Watch Multiple Videos of the Launch Online

Today is the historic NASA SpaceX launch. After being scrubbed on Wednesday, the launch was rescheduled for today. It’s supposed to take place at 3:22 p.m. Eastern (2:22 p.m. Central/1:22 p.m. Mountain/12:22 p.m. Pacific.) Multiple live streams from a variety of sources are included in the story below, so you can see the launch from many different angles.

Official SpaceX & NASA Live Streams

You can see official SpaceX and NASA live streams below. This first is from NASA. There’s a chance the launch could get scrubbed again because of weather. If it is, the next launch would be on Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern.

This is the first human flight to space from the Kennedy Space Center in nine years, NASA shared. This is also the final step before NASA certifies the Crew Dragon for long-duration missions to the space station. The Crew Dragon will dock with the International Space Station after the launch, with a return date to be decided.

Next is the official Crew Demo-2 stream from SpaceX.

And here you can see the Crew Demo-2 Mission Control Audio.

More Live Streams from News & Other Sources

More live streams from a variety of sources are included below. This test flight is an important step in NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, whose goal is to ultimately provide safe transportation to and from the International Space Station. The launch is known as the Demo-2, demonstrating SpaceX’s ability to fly astronauts safely to and from the space station. The astronauts flying today are Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

NASA has shared what we can expect to happen after liftoff and the anticipated launch. The times below are from NASA’s press release about the launch.

Saturday, May 30

11 a.m. – NASA TV launch coverage begins (continues through docking) 3:22 p.m. – Liftoff 4:09 p.m. – Crew Dragon phase burn 4:55 p.m. – Far-field manual flight test 5:55 p.m. – Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon



6:30 p.m. – Postlaunch news conference at Kennedy Administrator Bridenstine Kathy Lueders, manager, NASA Commercial Crew Program SpaceX representative Kirk Shireman, manager, International Space



Here’s a stream from Everyday Astronaut with commentary. He wrote on YouTube: “I’m just 3 miles (5 km) away from the DM-2 launch! Dragon 2, also known as Crew Dragon, is the first private spacecraft that can carry a crew into low-Earth orbit.” Tim Dodd is “Everyday Astronaut.” He’s not actually an astronaut, but is a big fan of spaceflight and has grown a large YouTube following for his coverage.

Live streams from news sources are below.. These seem to be using the same feed right now as NASA’s stream, but may switch to other views later. They also may have their own experts and commentary.

PBS is showing a live stream here.

Bloomberg is live here.

Here is a stream from the Washington Post.

Here is Fox Business’s stream.

