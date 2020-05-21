New Study Claims U.S. Might Have Saved 36,000 Lives With Earlier Social Distancing Measures

On May 20, Columbia University released a study “assessing the effects of early non-pharmaceutical interventions” on the COVID-19 pandemic. The study concludes that 55% of deaths as of May 3, when the death count in America topped 66,000, could have been avoided if the U.S. had imposed social distancing measures one week earlier. The study estimates that, had measures been put in place on March 8, America would have seen approximately 36,000 fewer deaths between March 15 and May 3. Had those measures been put in place on March 1, the study estimates that roughly 54,000 fewer people would have died.

As of March 23, only eight states had issued state-wide stay-at-home orders, according to the New York Times.

The study says:

The inference results indicate that the [non-pharmaceutical interventions] varyingly adopted in the US after March 15 have effectively reduced rates of COVID-19 transmission in the focus metropolitan areas. During the initial growth of a pandemic, infections increase exponentially. As a consequence, early intervention and fast response are critical for limiting morbidity and mortality.

The CDC defines non-pharmaceutical interventions, or NPIs, as “actions, apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine, that people and communities can take to help slow the spread of illnesses like pandemic influenza (flu),” adding, “NPIs are among the best ways of controlling pandemic flu when vaccines are not yet available.”

In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, non-pharmaceutical interventions are defined in part by a previous study published in Nature on May 4. That study evaluates the effect of travel restrictions, contact reductions, early detection, and the isolation of cases in China, concluding, “[t]he early detection and isolation of cases was estimated to have prevented more infections than travel restrictions and contact reductions, but combined NPIs achieved the strongest and most rapid effect.” It goes on to say, “[t]he lifting of travel restrictions since February 17, 2020, does not appear to lead to an increase in cases across China if the social distancing interventions can be maintained.”

The BEST decision made was the toughest of them all – which saved many lives. Our VERY early decision to stop travel to and from certain parts of the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

President Donald Trump has repeatedly congratulated his administration for imposing travel bans on China. Subsequent travel bans were placed on Europe and the UK. In a press briefing on May 20, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, “[y]eah, you know, the President wants us to start reopening. Travel restrictions are something that, you know, he wants to make sure American lives are protected before those are lifted.” CNBC reports that Trump is currently weighing whether or not to impose a ban on Brazil, whose daily death toll jumped to 1,170 on Tuesday.

The Study Estimates That a ‘Large Resurgence’ of Deaths Will Peak in June If States Reopen

The Columbia University study also ran simulations to estimate the effect of reopening on the death toll. The study finds that, if social distancing measures are relaxed in all U.S. counties beginning on May 4, we will likely see a decline of daily confirmed cases in the following two weeks, but that,

[t]his decreasing trend, caused by the NPIs in place prior to May 4, 2020 coupled with the lag between infection acquisition and case confirmation, conveys a false signal that the pandemic is well under control. Unfortunately, due to high remaining population susceptibility, a large resurgence of both cases and deaths follows, peaking in early- and mid-June, despite the resumption of NPI measures 2 or 3 weeks following control relaxation. A one-week further delay to the resumption of control measures results in an average of 214,545 additional confirmed cases and 23,110 deaths nationally by July 1, 2020.

The results of the Columbia University study, which have not been peer-reviewed, are estimates. The study notes that, “these counterfactual experiments are based on idealized hypothetical assumptions,” and that, in practice, “initiating and implementing interventions earlier during an outbreak is complicated by factors such as general uncertainty, economic concerns, logistics and the administrative decision process.” It adds, “public compliance with social distancing rules may also lag due to sub-optimal awareness of infection risk. We acknowledge that our counterfactual experiments have simplified these processes.”

States began lifting their restriction in late April. According to the New York Times, 36 states are now reopening statewide and an additional 10 states are reopening regionally. Only Illinois, Delaware, and New Jersey are still shut down. Michigan is “reopening soon.”

The Study Highlights the Failures of the Trump Administration to Respond to the Virus Early

The study inflames an ongoing finger-pointing match between officials at every level of government. The study, which estimates the impact of social distancing measures if they had been put in place between March 1 and March 8, provides a convenient timeline against which to compare the actions of the Trump administration. On March 9, Trump compared the coronavirus to the flu, stating that although the flu kills 37,000 Americans a year, “[n]othing is shut down, life & the economy go on.” According to this study, if measures had been put in place the day before Trump wrote this tweet, the death toll on May 3 would have been roughly 30,000 and Trump’s comparison to the death toll of the flu might have been more applicable.

So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

On March 5, Trump boasted that Gallup had highly rated his administration’s response to the pandemic, comparing the coronavirus to the swine flu, which he claims killed 13,000 people. On April 9, the U.S. reported at least 14,000 deaths relating to the coronavirus.

Gallup just gave us the highest rating ever for the way we are handling the CoronaVirus situation. The April 2009-10 Swine Flu, where nearly 13,000 people died in the U.S., was poorly handled. Ask MSDNC & lightweight Washington failure @RonaldKlain, who the President was then? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

On March 2, Trump held a campaign in Charlotte, North Carolina, with “thousands of hardworking American Patriots” gathered in close quarters.

I was thrilled to be back in the Great city of Charlotte, North Carolina with thousands of hardworking American Patriots who love our Country, cherish our values, respect our laws, and always put AMERICA FIRST! Thank you for a wonderful evening!! #KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/dNJZfRsl9y — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020

Trump also anticipated claims that his response would be labeled “incompetent” in a series of tweets on February 25.

….Democrats talking point is that we are doing badly. If the virus disappeared tomorrow, they would say we did a really poor, and even incompetent, job. Not fair, but it is what it is. So far, by the way, we have not had one death. Let’s keep it that way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

As of May 20, the CDC reports 91,664 deaths as a result of the pandemic.

READ NEXT: University of Kentucky Cheerleading Coaches Fired in Hazing Scandal