New York Man Killed His Father During Zoom Video Call: Police

The Suffolk County Police Department in New York arrested a man on Thursday, May 21, for allegedly killing his father on a Zoom video call. The Suffolk County police told ABC7 that they were called at around noon on Thursday to a residence on Dixon Avenue, in Amityville, Long Island.

As per police, 72-year-old Dwight Powers was on a Zoom video conference call with about 20 other people for an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting on May 21. During the video call, Powers’ 32-year-old son, Thomas Scully-Powers, allegedly stabbed his father to death. Suffolk County police arrested Thomas Scully-Powers shortly afterward and charged him with second-degree murder.

The Incident Was Captured on the Zoom Call, Prompting Participants to Call the Police

During Thursday’s video chat, participants told police that they saw Powers fall but it wasn’t clear what had happened. Another person, who turned out to be Powers’ son, Scully-Powers, then appeared on screen, seemingly naked.

One of the witnesses on the Zoom call told police that “Bedsheets were being ripped off the bed by a gentleman who appeared to be naked as well as bald and he had a tattoo on his left arm, and then he placed the bedsheets on the floor as if he was covering something up.” They also said that the man did not give his name and had a covering over his face. The witness added that “[Scully-Powers] discovered that people were seeing him through the camera, so he covered up the camera.”

The participants decided to call the police, but it took about 10 to 15 minutes for them to be able to provide the authorities with the victim’s name and address.

Scully-Powers Sustained Minor Injuries When He Attempted to Flee the Scene When Police Arrived

Suffolk County police arrived at the victim’s home and they said Scully-Powers answered the door. He slammed it shut just as quickly and proceeded to jump out of the window. Police officers managed to catch him about a mile away and he was brought to police headquarters, where he was charged with second-degree murder.

The police also told ABC7 that Scully-Powers was brought to a local hospital for treatment for some minor injuries sustained when he jumped out of the window in his escape attempt. The police did not provide any further information about the incident, but indicated that the father and son were the only two residents of the home.

Dwight Powers Was Apparently a Retired U.S. Marine & U.S. Customs Agent as Well as a Grandfather

According to Dwight Powers’ Facebook page, he was a retired U.S. Marine who posted a picture of a United States Marine Corps coin last summer. He also indicated in some posts that he served in Vietnam. He was a retired U.S. Customs Inspector working out of JFK airport, according to a tribute post on Facebook and Powers’ LinkedIn page. Prior to his job as a customs inspector, Powers studied teaching at SUNY College in Cortland, New York.

Powers was also a grandfather and posted a picture of himself dressed as Santa Claus with his two granddaughters dated Christmas 2014.

