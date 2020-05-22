Watch: President Trump Deems Houses of Worship Essential Starting Immediately

President Trump today announced that he has directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to include houses of worship as an essential service.

In a press briefing he said:

Today I’m identifying houses of worship, churches, synagogue, and mosques as essential places that provide essential services. Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential but have left out churches and other houses of worship. It’s not right. So I’m correcting this injustice and calling Houses of Worship Essential.

The president said he’s calling on governors to allow places of worship “to open right now.”

“These are places that hold our society together and keep our people united,” Trump said, adding that people are demanding to go to church, synagogue, and mosques.

He said if governors do not want to deem houses of worship essential in their states, “I will override the governors.”

“In America we need more prayers, not less,” Trump said.

You can watch President Trump’s announcement here:

Trump declares houses of worship as essentialPresident Trump announced during a White House press conference that houses of worship are essential. They will now be able to host services despite local shutdown orders. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most-watched television news channel for 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News was the top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre. Watch full episodes of your favorite shows The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/ Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/ The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/ Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/ Hannity: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/ The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/ Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/ Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/ Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/ Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/om/ 2020-05-22T18:01:22.000Z

President Trump Said Religious Leaders Will ‘Make Sure’ Their Congregations are Safe

Community- and faith-based organizations (CFBOs) are important to helping slow the spread of coronavirus according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who has laid out interim guidance for faith leaders. Their new guidance has yet to be published, but under President Trump’s orders today it seems as though he is leaving it up to those leaders to figure out how to hold services while also keeping religious followers safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said:

Many millions of Americans embrace worship as an essential part of life. The ministers, pastors, rabbis, Imams and other faith leaders will make sure that their congregations are safe as they gather and pray. I know them well. They love their congregations. They love their people. They don’t want anything bad to happen to them or to anybody else.

READ NEXT: 9-Year-Old Boy Found Dead 11 Hours After Amber Alert Issued