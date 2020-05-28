Trump Signs Executive Order Opening the Door for Federal Regulators to Punish Social Media Companies

Around 4 p.m. on May 28, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reign in social media companies. Specifically, the order removes liability protections for social media companies, opening the door for federal regulators to punish online giants like Facebook, Google, and Twitter for the way they police content online. In the announcement, Trump claimed he would delete Twitter if not for “unfair reporting by the press.”

The order comes just days after Twitter applied a fact check to two of President Trump’s tweets about mail-in voting. Trump claimed the fact check was a version of censorship, according to the Washington Post. On Twitter this morning, Trump wrote, “[t]his will be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS!”

So ridiculous to see Twitter trying to make the case that Mail-In Ballots are not subject to FRAUD. How stupid, there are examples, & cases, all over the place. Our election process will become badly tainted & a laughingstock all over the World. Tell that to your hater @yoyoel — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

In a draft of the executive order obtained by CNN, the Trump administration targets the Communications Decency Act, a 1996 attempt to limit minors’ access to pornography on the internet. The order draft specifically targets Section 230, which reads, “[n]o provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”

“In a country that has long cherished the freedom of expression, we cannot allow a limited number of online platforms to hand-pick the speech that Americans may access and convey online,” the draft order says. “This practice is fundamentally un-American and anti-democratic. When large, powerful social media companies censor opinions with which they disagree, they exercise a dangerous power.”

Attorney General Barr explained that the order does not repeal Section 230.

The Executive Order Comes Shortly After Twitter Applied a Fact Check To Two of Trump’s Tweets

….Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

On Tuesday, Twitter applied a fact check to two of Trump’s tweets about mail-in voting. The fact check labeled the tweets potentially misleading and linked to a Twitter-curated page with links and summaries debunking the claim, according to CNN. Twitter claimed that the tweets “could confuse voters about what they need to do to receive a ballot and participate in the election process.” Business Insider claimed that the fact checks themselves were “misleading” and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted that the company updated the link to make that distinction clear. The link now reads “Get the fact about mail-in ballots.”

….living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed that the Twitter fact check was inaccurate and targeted against the President.

Section 230 is Short, Broad, and Controversial

Section 230 is a famously broad piece of legislation that, according to the ACLU, “immunizes websites from legal liability for the comments of their users.”

“When Congress enacted Section 230, it wisely recognized that holding websites legally responsible for user-generated content would cripple the rapidly developing online world,” the ACLU explains. “Section 230 defines Internet culture as we know it: It’s the reason why websites can offer platforms for critical and controversial speech without constantly worrying about getting sued.”

In an article on Lawfare, Stewart Baker, a cyberlaw specialist with experience at the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security, explains that Section 230 “gives digital platforms two immunities—one for publishing users’ speech and one for censoring users’ speech.”

According to Baker, the United Kingdom and the European Union do not provide such broad protection for websites and “will severely punish any platform that fails to censor its users promptly.” Baker explains that an exemption from liability is usually treated like a subsidy that the government will grant to young and promising companies.

Baker adds:

I confess to being a conservative, whatever that means these days, and I have little doubt that social media content mediation rules are biased against conservative speech. This is hard to prove, of course, in part because social media has a host of ways to disadvantage speakers who are unpopular in the Valley. Their posts can be quarantined so that only the speaker and a few persistent followers ever see them but none knows that distribution has been suppressed. Or content can be demonetized, so that speakers unpopular within the Valley, even those with large followings, cannot use ad funding to expand their reach. Or facially neutral rules, such as prohibitions on doxing or encouraging harassment, are applied with maximum force only to the unpopular. Combined with the utterly opaque mechanisms for appeal that the Valley has embraced, these tools allow even one or two low-level but highly motivated content moderators to sabotage their target’s speech.