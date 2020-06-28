Barry Wardell: New York Chef Yells Racist Slurs at Driver in Viral Video

Video of Barry Wardell, a chef from New Hartford in Utica, New York, going off on an extremely racist rant and yelling the n-word to a Black woman, Jakeila Phillips, went viral over the weekend. Wardell proudly identified himself in the video and encouraged Phillips to post their interaction on Facebook.

Wardell’s own Facebook page cover photo featured him wearing the Confederate flag around his face like a mask. However, since the video went viral, he’s since deleted his Facebook page.

Phillips first posted the disturbing video of the unfortunate incident on her Facebook page with the caption, “When I tell people I experience racist/prejudice encounters all the time they never believe me cause we live in Utica! I finally got to catch one on camera.”

In the video, Wardell starts out by yelling, “I hate n*****s!” and when he notices that Phillips is filming him, he adds, “Post me on Facebook,” before pushing his out of the passenger side window to yell, “Black lives don’t matter! N*****!”

Everyone meet Barry Wardell the racist pic.twitter.com/DeSjkVhFC1 — 🇧🇧 (@rahm3sh) June 27, 2020

Phillips remains calm throughout the entire interaction and can be heard laughing to herself at the absurdity of this stranger’s unprompted racist tired. When she asks him if there’s anything he’d like to say, he responds with “Blacks should be slaves! Give me back my grandparent’s property invaded by your f***ing ancestors.”

Phillips asks him what he does for a living, and Wardell says, “I cook. I’m a chef. And I HATE N*****s ON THE WEEKEND!”

Utica Police Said They ‘Horrified and Disgusted’ By Wardell’s Actions

The Utica Police were alerted to the viral video featuring one of their town’s residents spreading across social media and put out the following statement on their official Facebook page.

“We have recently been made aware of a video circulating on social media regarding a male screaming derogatory racial slurs at a passing vehicle.”

“We are actively looking into the incident to identify if any crimes have been committed. Regardless of the criminality of it we were disgusted and horrified by the words used.

It is one of the most ignorant things anyone has ever said and is not indicative of the citizens here and the city we are all proud of.”

“If anyone has information regarding this incident please contact the Utica Police Department at 315-223-3464.”

Phillips was Praised for Remaining Calm While Being Verbally Attacked

After Phillips’ video was shared on Twitter and went viral, she was congratulated for keeping her composure during such an awful and hateful experience. One woman commented on her Facebook page, “Very maturely handled! I am sorry that you have to endure that. No one should have to be bullied that way. Keep going girl!” while another wrote, “You are a true lady. He is NOT deserving of the time it takes to watch his heartless rant. God Bless you for your patience.”

Other people commented to apologize on Wardell’s behalf. One woman said, ” I, a complete stranger, offer you an apology for his horrid behavior. God bless you for being brave and loving in the face of evil.”

One woman commented that Wardell has since been banned from his former employer. She wrote:

“So sorry this happened to you. Apparently, at one time he worked for the food service contractor at Hamilton College. The President of Hamilton [David Wippman] just announced that he is banned forever from the campus and they’ve contacted all their contractors to notify them that this is the policy going forward. Violate community standards on racism and racist speech = no employment.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Sacha Baron Cohen Accused of Crashing 3 Percenters Rally in Washington