‘We Saved a Life Today’: Black Men Rescue Beaten, Trampled White Protester

Things got violent Saturday when a group of far-right leaning white men showed up to the George Floyd protests in London to counter-protest. According to an interview by Channel 4 News with Patrick Hutchinson, the man who picked up and carried the white man to safety, he and his friends went to the protest to try to keep the peace.

At some point, a clash broke out between the white men and young black protesters. According to the BBC, Hutchinson said he and his friends noticed an altercation at the top of the stairs by the Southbank Centre, an area comprised of artistic venues near Waterloo.

Hutchinson told BBC, “The guy ended up on the floor and these guys [signaling to his friends] rushed in to stop him from getting trampled. In doing so, they created a barrier around him, and I was the last one to come in. I scooped him up into a fireman’s carry and marched him out with the guys around me, protecting me and shielding me and protecting this guy from getting any further punishment.”

While Hutchinson carried the unidentified man over his shoulder through the crowd his friends formed a protective circle around Hutchinson and the white man. Still, Hutchinson said he could feel people trying to hit the man as he moved him toward where police were standing.

“He was still receiving blows, you can feel people trying to hit him,” Hutchinson told CNN.

Patrick Hutchinson told News Channel 4, “His life was under threat, so I just went under, scooped him up, put him on my shoulders and started marching towards the police with him.”

It is not confirmed whether the man was part of the far-right protesters that day.

Hutchinson & His Friends Say They Saved the Man to Protect Black Protesters From Prosecution

Hutchinson, who is a grandfather, a personal trainer, and security and martial arts expert, along with the friends who were with him at the protest Saturday were all interviewed by London’s Channel 4 News.

One friend, personal trainer Jamaine Facey, said, “For me, I wasn’t protecting him, I was protecting our kids. I was protecting their future because I know a judge would not have saw what happened before… I was saving our kid’s future.”

Another friend who was there, businessman Pierre Noah, said, “it would’ve turned out really bad because someone’s life would’ve been taken and you know what would happen. Straight away, black guy, black boys have killed somebody, and they’ve killed a white man — you know it’s just going to be worse. We had to go out there. I couldn’t sleep.”

Hutchinson told Channel 4 News, “I just want equality, equality for all of us. At the moment, the scales are unfairly balanced and I just want things to be fair for my children and my grandchildren.”

Hutchinson Said He Wants to See a Better World For His Grandchildren but His Motivation in the Moment he Saved the Man was to Keep the Black Lives Matter Message on Point

I’ve been speaking to Patrick Hutchinson, the man carrying an injured stranger during clashes yesterday between far right & anti racist activists.

“His life was under threat” Patrick said. “so I put him on my shoulders and marched towards the police” @channel4news #c4news @ 530 pic.twitter.com/c0ysrNG4aC — Keme Nzerem (@kemenzerem) June 14, 2020

CNN reported that Hutchinson told them this was the first time he’d attended a Black Lives Matter protest since the killing off George Floyd by a white police officer as three other officers stood by while Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, killing him.

Hutchinson told Channel 4 News that if those officers would’ve stepped in like he and his friends did for the white man who was being trampled, George Floyd would be alive today.

He told CNN he went to the protest that day because it was “history was in the making,” and that he wants to see a better world for the youth in his family.

I want to see equality for everybody. I am a father, a grandfather and I would love to see my young children, my young grandchildren, my nieces, my nephews have a better world than I have lived in. The world I live in has been better than my grandparents and my parents and hopefully we can continue until we have total equality for everyone.

But on the day Hutchinson saved the injured white man who he said was lying in a fetal position in the middle of violent protesters, his reasoning was simple.

“My real focus was on avoiding a catastrophe, all of a sudden the narrative changes into ‘Black Lives Matters, Youngsters Kill Protesters.’ That was the message we were trying to avoid,” Hutchinson said.

