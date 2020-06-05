ForSarah Goes Viral As Columbus Officials Investigate Sarah Grossman’s Death

Columbus, Missouri officials are investigating the death of 22-year-old Sarah Grossman. The Ohio State University graduate’s tragic death went viral on social media after claims circulated that she might have died from complications following a protest that was tear-gassed. Her family and city officials have said that her cause of death is still being determined. Her family is asking that donations #ForSarah be made to the Rainforest Alliance and Columbus Freedom Fund, two organizations that Grossman supported. You can learn more about how to donate to those organizations in the last section of this story.
Missouri Officials Are Investigating Her Death
In a series of tweets, the City of Columbus announced on June 3 that they were investigating Grossman’s death.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s office is handling her autopsy. We will continue to look into any possible Columbus connection.
They wrote:
We have seen social media reports of a young woman passing away as the result of being sprayed during a protest in Columbus. What we know right now is that @ColsFire does not have a record of an EMT transport to any Columbus-area hospitals. The Montgomery County Coroner’s office is handling her autopsy. We will continue to look into any possible Columbus connection.”
Grossman died at Sycamore Hospital on May 30, NBC 4 reported.
Jessa Grossman said on Twitter that the family is still confirming her cause of death. She’s responded to a number of tweets and said that Sarah Grossman did not die at a protest and has asked for that misinformation to not be spread.
Jessa said it is possible that Sarah died of respiratory problems from tear gas, but they aren’t certain and do not want misleading information spread online.
Sarah Grossman Wanted to Help Children in Mexico & One Day Own a Sustainable Farm
Jessa Grossman posted about Sarah’s death on Instagram, noting that Sarah was her sister and would be dearly missed.
I know that today is black out Tuesday and in honor of that, i want to talk about my best friend. As some of you know, on 5/30 we lost one of the most kindest, beautiful souls, my sister Sarah. If you had ever met Sarah, you know that she impacted every persons life that she touched. She never cared about what anyone thought of her, only caring about helping others. She had just graduated from OSU with a major in environmental sciences and Spanish. Her plans were to first finish classes in Argentina and then go to the border of Mexico to help the children there, followed by moving to Guatemala to have a sustainable farm. She has been my rock, my biggest inspiration and role model, and most importantly the best friend I have ever had. I promise to carry on her legacy and finish the things she was starting. I will always love you and no day will go by where I don’t think about you with love from your little sister. For those of you asking about donations, my family and I would love for you to donate to one of the organizations she was fighting for the most. These include the Rainforest Alliance (in bio) as well as the Columbus Freedom Fund ( https://columbusfreepress.com/article/give-bail-fundfreedom-fund-arrested- demonstrators) . Thank you all for the love and support. I will never stop fighting. #forsarah
She shared that Grossman had graduated with a degree in environmental sciences and Spanish. She wanted to help children in Mexico and then move to Guatemala and own a sustainable farm.
Grossman had worked at Stauf’s Coffee Roasters. The company posted a tribute to her on Facebook, encouraging donations to the Rainforest Alliance.
The company wrote: “It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the death of one of our own today, Sarah Grossman. Her ability to make anyone feel comfortable, coworkers and patrons alike, kept our stores warm. At Stauf’s, Sarah was known for her devotion to keeping the workplace green by implementing environmentally-friendly practices on and off the clock. Outside of the store, she fought even harder for issues she cared about, including the Rainforest Alliance, and the Black Lives Matter movement.”
They said she had been a peaceful protester.
#ForSarah Has Gone Viral in Grossman’s Memory
Jessa shared a hashtag to honor Sarah called #ForSarah. The hashtag has since gone viral, with people sharing their memories of Sarah Grossman, encourage others to donate in her name, and strive to live in honor of her memory. You can read some of the Instagram posts remembering her below.
AROUSE recently lost one of our dear club members, Sarah Grossman. Sarah was a member of AROUSE throughout her time at Ohio State and she is loved by so many within our community. A dedicated activist and a kind, loving friend, we will miss Sarah greatly. Throughout her life, Sarah worked tirelessly to fight for justice both in Columbus and beyond, fighting for both our planet and the people on it. Her resilence and passion will live on in all who knew her. AROUSE is sending love and condolences to Sarah’s family and friends during this difficult time. Please consider donating to the following causes in honor of Sarah: The Rainforest Alliance and The Columbus Freedom Fund which are both located in our bio. #forsarah
Many are adding her favorite organizations as links on their profiles.
Please read: As many of you know, I’ve worked for a coffee shop for quite some time. I had the pleasure of being able to work with this awesome person Sarah this last year. In ways she didn’t know she really helped teach me over time just how important action is when you care about something. She would always ask to change things in the store to make it more environmentally friendly and I’d always let her cause she truly loved it. She had a very all or nothing mentality when it came to how she solved problems and fought for a better world. Sarah cared deeply for people and after fighting for the rights of others this weekend she lost her life. I’m really gonna miss her and I’m so thankful to have known her and called her my friend. #forsarah Sarah also cared for an organization called the rainforest alliance, if you feel inclined to donate there’s a link in my profile.
Her Family Asks That Donations Be Made to the Rainforest Alliance or the Columbus Freedom Fund
On Instagram, Jessa Grossman shared that anyone who wants to donate in Sarah’s memory can donate to one of the organizations that Sarah supported: Rainforest Alliance or the Columbus Freedom Fund.
Forests fight climate change with their carbon-storing superpowers. Mother Nature's ancient technologies are available to us right now—and are supremely efficient. In fact, studies show that natural climate solutions can help us achieve 37 percent of the emissions reductions we need to meet our global climate target. So, in addition to dramatically reducing fossil fuels, governments and business leaders can achieve major climate gains by investing in these answers. Healthy forests, strong communities, and more sustainable farming practices all play critical (yet often overlooked) roles in drawing down carbon—which is exactly what we need to avert climate catastrophe. We must keep ALL forests standing—not only for ourselves and for the biodiversity they protect, but for the health and happiness of generations to come. #RainforestAlliance #NaturalClimateSolutions #ClimateCrisis #ClimateActionNow #ClimateChangeIsReal #ActOnClimate
The Columbus Freedom Fund is helping provide bail for demonstrators.
@bqic.ohio donated $2,500 to the Columbus Freedom Fund!!! We are so honored to be fighting for prison abolition and liberation for black LGBTQIA ppl alongside you on the frontlines. While so many nonprofits scale back and corporations benefit from the police agenda, grassroots organizations like you are STEPPING UP!!!
According to the group’s Facebook page’s About section, donations can be made to their PayPal account.
