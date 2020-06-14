Nigerian Pastor’s Wife and Former Beauty Queen Ibidun Ighodalo Dead at 39

Ibidun Ighodalo, the wife of Nigerian pastor Ituah Ighodalo and former beauty queen, died June 14 at the age of 39, the Daily Post reported.

She died from a heart attack in the early morning in a hotel in Port Harcourt, according to Pulse. Ighodalo had traveled to June 12 to Rivers States to help with a project to build isolation centers for COVID-19 patients, the Daily Post reported.

Ighodalo was the wife of Ituah Ighodalo, who is the popular pastor of the Trinity House Church and her family has released a statement, according to the Daily Post: “The Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi families are deeply saddened to announce the sudden loss of our beloved wife and daughter Mrs. Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo who passed away in the early hours of today.”

Ighodalo Focused On Helping Families

According to her Trinity House biography, Ighodalo earned the equivalent of a microbiology degree from the University of Lagos, received business management training from the Lagos Business School and was a Fellow of the National Institute Marketing of Nigeria.

Ighodalo was particularly well-known for her work at the helm of the nonprofit Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, which helps infertile couples have children:

She is a gracious helper and problem solver, anointed to bring emotional healing to hurting women and families through the teaching and preaching of God’s word. She is at the forefront of giving hope to families waiting on God for the fruit of the womb, with the belief that parenting doesn’t have to be only via natural conception … Through this organization, several families have been birthed and hope restored as the foundation has assisted in funding IVF cycles for them.

She was also described as a “gracious helper” and “problem solver.”

READ NEXT: Kurt Thomas Dead: Olympic Gymnast Dies at 64